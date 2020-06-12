Global  

Trump Tulsa Rally Attendees To Get Masks, Temperature Checks
Trump Tulsa Rally Attendees To Get Masks, Temperature Checks

Trump Tulsa Rally Attendees To Get Masks, Temperature Checks

President Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, announced on Monday that attendees of the upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma will be given masks and hand sanitizer and undergo temperature checks.

Related news from verified sources

Trump campaign to give Tulsa rally-goers masks, fever checks

People attending President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday will receive...
Reuters - Published

Trump campaign to provide temperature checks, face masks to Tulsa rally attendees

The Trump campaign announced safety precautions for the Tulsa rally as local officials and health...
USATODAY.com - Published



