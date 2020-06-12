|
Trump Tulsa Rally Attendees To Get Masks, Temperature Checks
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:37s - Published
President Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, announced on Monday that attendees of the upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma will be given masks and hand sanitizer and undergo temperature checks.
