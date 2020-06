Philadelphia Weather: Staying Comfortable For Now Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:11s - Published 3 days ago Kate Bilo has the latest forecast. 0

TURNING TO WEATHER NOW AND WITH SOME PARKS NOW OPENED IT WAS THE PERFECT DAY TO SWING. VERY NICE. OH, THAT LOOKS LIKE FUN. FAMILIES ENJOYING THE MILD TEMPERATURES AT TYLER STATE PARK. NOW THE LACK OF HUMIDITY I UNDERSTAND IS ACTUALLY UNSEASONABLE BUT WE'RE TRACKING CHANGES ALSO. KATE JOINS US TO BREAK DOWN THOSE CHANGES. HI THERE. USUALLY WE DON'T SEE DEWPOINTS IN THE 30'S AND EVEN 40'S THIS TIME OF THE YEAR. IT'S KIND OF UNUSUAL TO HAVE TEMPERATURES MILD AND HUMIDITY THAT LOW. BUT NOT TO WORRY. SUMMER KICKS INTO GEAR THIS WEEKEND AND IT'S CERTAINLY GOING TO FEEL LIKE SUMMER OUT THERE WITH TEMPERATURES RISING INTO THE 90'S. RIGHT NOW IT IS FANTASTIC. IT'S 74 DEGREES. IT'S 75 IN ALLENTOWN. WE'RE SLIGHTLY BELOW AVERAGE ACTUALLY AND YOU CAN SEE DOWN THE SHORE THANKS TO THE ONSHORE FLOW TEMPS ARE ONLY IN THE 60'S SO A NICE DAY TO WALK ON THE SAND WITH A SWEATSHIRT ON. YOUR OUTDOOR DINING FORECAST LOOKS FANTASTIC. WE'RE IN THE MID 70'S. TOMORROW LOOKS GOOD AS WELL STILL MILD JUST A LITTLE BIT WARMER BUT FEELING FANTASTIC. AND WEDNESDAY A FEW MORE CLOUDS BUT STAYING COMFY AT 81 DEGREES AT THE DINNER HOUR. STORM SCAN3 SHOWING AGAIN CLEAR SKIES FOR NOW BUT THERE'S A SYSTEM LURKING JUST OFF TO THE SOUTH PRODUCING RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS DOWN ACROSS THE OUTER BANKS, PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN VIRGINIA AND INTO CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. AND NOW THAT WILL EVENTUALLY GET A BIT OF A NORTHWARD PUSH BY THE END OF THE WEEK AND BRING US A BETTER CHANCE FOR SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOOKING AHEAD THOUGH INTO TONIGHT IT IS CLEAR, COOL AND COMFY. 70 AT 8 O'CLOCK. ONCE THE SUN GOES DOWN TEMPERATURES WILL DROP PRETTY RAPIDLY. IN FACT WE'LL BE IN THE 50'S AGAIN OVERNIGHT LOW AROUND 58, 59 DEGREES ACROSS THE AREA TONIGHT AND TOMORROW LOOKS LIKE ANOTHER REALLY NICE DAY. MAYBE A FEW MORE CLOUDS BUT STILL NICE. BREAKS OF BLUE SKY AND SUNSHINE THROUGH THE DAY. 79 WILL BE THE DAYTIME HIGH AND A COOL BREEZE FROM THE EAST-NORTHEAST AT 25 MILES AN HOUR. THAT WILL KEEP IT SLIGHTLY COOLER DOWN THE SHORE. YOU MAY BRIEFLY HIT A HIGH OF 72 BUT THEN ONCE THAT SEA BREEZE REALLY STARTS TO PICK UP IN THE AFTERNOON, TEMPERATURES LIKE TODAY WILL LIKELY DROP BACK INTO THE 60'S. FUTURE WEATHER AGAIN NOT A WHOLE LOT TO TALK ABOUT HERE. A FEW MORE CLOUDS AGAIN TOMORROW. WEDNESDAY WE START TO SEE SOME SYSTEM WE JUST LOOKED AT DOWN TO THE SOUTH MAKE A LITTLE BIT MORE OF A NORTHWARD PUSH. SO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON SCATTERED SHOWERS NEAR PORTIONS OF MARYLAND AND DELAWARE. PROBABLY DON'T GET FAR ENOUGH NORTH TO IMPACT US HERE IN PHILADELPHIA BUT THURSDAY IT'S A DIFFERENT STORY. THAT FIRST BAND OF SHOWERS LIFTS IN THURSDAY MORNING. THURSDAY LOOKS LIKE A BIT OF AN UNSETTLED DAY WITH CLOUDS AND SCATTERED SHOWERS ALSO TURNING A BIT MORE HUMID SO THE MUGGINESS RETURNS, 44 DEGREES ON TUESDAY. 44-DEGREE DEWPOINT TUESDAY. THEN WEDNESDAY THE DEWPOINT IS UP TO 59. STILL NOT BAD BUT BY THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND, WE START TO SEE DEWPOINTS RISE TO NEAR 70 DEGREES AND THAT'S WHEN THE HUMIDITY REALLY KICKS IT UP A NOTCH. SO YOUR EYEWITNESS WEATHER SEVEN-DAY FORECAST TAKES US FROM COMFORT TO DISCOMFORT BY THE END OF THE WEEKEND. WE GO FROM THE 70'S THURSDAY AND FRIDAY OUR TWO TRANSITION DAYS THERE AS WE WARM UP. FEW SCATTERED SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS AND SUMMER BEGINS SATURDAY. CAN'T RULE OUT A SHOWER. LITTLE POP-UP STORM EITHER DAY THIS WEEKEND BUT HOT AND SUNNY WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW 90'S BOTH DAYS. LIKE A HOT AND STEAMY FATHER'S







