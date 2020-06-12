Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A royal call: Prince William surprises shielding family
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published
A royal call: Prince William surprises shielding family

A royal call: Prince William surprises shielding family

Prince William surprised a woman and her young son who have been shielding for three months with a video call.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

The watchers: Who's keeping a scrupulous eye on William and Kate?

The watchers: Who's keeping a scrupulous eye on William and Kate? Prince William and Kate are being closely monitored by senior members of the royal family including...
New Zealand Herald - Published



Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz A royal call: Prince William surprises shielding family #PrinceWilliam #RoyalFamily https://t.co/5zA3L8z492 4 hours ago

SirRobStanes

The AngloIndian at Sir Robert Stanes High School Prince Charles shock claim: How royal insists his friends bow and call him ‘sir’ | Royal | News |… https://t.co/mZSYBEslEW 10 hours ago

SirRobStanes

The AngloIndian at Sir Robert Stanes High School Prince Charles shock claim: How royal insists his friends bow and call him ‘sir’ | Royal | News |… https://t.co/Fg4moTlx03 10 hours ago

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle Prince William makes surprise call to family who has been shielding for 3 months https://t.co/CFH2yreBiv 18 hours ago

BRUCE46352860

BRUCE RT @Independent: Prince William makes surprise call to family who has been shielding for 3 months https://t.co/vhVBgyF8pb 19 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Prince William makes surprise call to family who has been shielding for 3 months https://t.co/vhVBgyF8pb 19 hours ago

BlackQueenLara

JESUS & Lara MB ❤️ George Floyd, Atlanta, LFC #TheDukeofCambridge #COVID19 #NHS #Royals #PrinceWilliam in #Liverpool, but oops he's only in his country and not t… https://t.co/WnkapFHUop 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Prince William expresses 'vital' need for sportspeople to discuss mental health [Video]

Prince William expresses 'vital' need for sportspeople to discuss mental health

Prince William expresses 'vital' need for sportspeople to discuss mental health The royal is known for his work in bringing awareness to mental health through his charity initiative Heads Up and has..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published
Prince William and Kate’s Tips for Parenting in a Pandemic [Video]

Prince William and Kate’s Tips for Parenting in a Pandemic

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been using video chats to speak to their public during the coronavirus pandemic, and have shared parenting tips along the way. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:57Published
Why Prince Louis almost never had a royal title [Video]

Why Prince Louis almost never had a royal title

According to Hello! Magazine, it's been revealed that if the Queen didn't intervene, Prince Louis would have been known as a lord.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:05Published