A royal call: Prince William surprises shielding family

Prince William surprised a woman and her young son who have been shielding for three months with a video call.

Prince William and Kate are being closely monitored by senior members of the royal family including...

The Independent Prince William makes surprise call to family who has been shielding for 3 months https://t.co/vhVBgyF8pb 19 hours ago

The AngloIndian at Sir Robert Stanes High School Prince Charles shock claim: How royal insists his friends bow and call him ‘sir’ | Royal | News |… https://t.co/Fg4moTlx03 10 hours ago

The AngloIndian at Sir Robert Stanes High School Prince Charles shock claim: How royal insists his friends bow and call him ‘sir’ | Royal | News |… https://t.co/mZSYBEslEW 10 hours ago