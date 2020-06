Delaware County Preparing For Visit From Joe Biden Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:08s - Published 2 days ago Joe Holden reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COVID DEATH RATES BY ABOUT ATHIRD.I'M STEPHANIE STAHL, CBS3"EYEWITNESS NEWS."DELAWARE COUNTY ISPREPARING FOR A VISIT FROMPRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOEBIDEN.HE'LL BE TALKING ABOUT HOWCOMMUNITIES CAN REOPEN SAFELY.JOE HOLDEN JOINS US FROMMEDIA.HI, JOE.Reporter: HI, JESSICA.AND REALLY AT THIS POINT IT ISUNKNOWN WHAT IS SPECIAL ABOUTDARBY THOUGH COUNTY LEADERSHAVE SOMETHING IN THEIR MINDTHAT TELLS US THEY'VE DONE ASBEST THEY CAN WITH CDCGUIDANCE AND HEALTH DEPARTMENTGUIDANCE TO GET THROUGH THISPANDEMIC.TO QUOTE ONE MAN FROM DARBY,PEOPLE ARE HURTING HERE.PANDEMIC SHUTDOWN IN THIS BLUECOLLAR BOROUGH IS UNDEN FIND.EMPTY STOREFRONTS WERE HERELONG BEFORE THE CORONAVIRUS.THE ILL EFFECTS OF THEMICROSCOPIC BUG ARE FURTHERERODING CONFIDENCE.THE KIND OF FEAR THAT CAN WIPEOUT THE REMAINING BUSINESSES.WHAT DO YOU THINK IT ISABOUT DARBY?DARBY HAS PEOPLE THAT NEEDHELP, TOO.THEY REALLY DO.Reporter: SO JOE BIDENWILL BE IN TOWN TOMORROW.HIS CAMPAIGN SAYS HE'LL BEASSESSING THE COUNTRY'SREOPENING PLANS.THOUGH YOU'LL FIND PEOPLE WHOARE CONFIDENT THE RIGHT TRACKTO GETTING BACK TO NORMAL ISMOVING SLOWLY.DOES IT HAVE TO BE SLOWEROR SHOULD IT PICK UP FASTER.NO, NOT FASTER.SLOWER.Reporter: THERE'S NOINFORMATION AT THIS MOMENT ONWHY THE DEMOCRATICPRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL CHOSEDARBY.COUNTY OFFICIALS LIKE ELAINESCHAEFER THINKS IT SPEAKS TODELAWARE COUNTY'S SUCCESS INCONTAINING THE VIRUS.YES, WE'RE REALLY DOINGWELL.YES, WE'RE MOVING TO GREENBUT WE HAVE TO CONTINUE TO BEVIGILANT AND DO OPEN IN A SAFEMANNER AND IT'S MYUNDERSTANDING THAT THAT'SGOING TO BE THE MESSAGE OF THEVICE PRESIDENT TOMORROW THAT,YOU KNOW, GREAT JOB,PENNSYLVANIA, BUT CONTINUE TOBE VIGILANT.Reporter: AND THERE'SCONFIDENCE HERE IN DELAWARECOUNTY THAT THEY MAY GET TOTHAT GREEN PHASE BEFORE THEMONTH OF JUNE IS OVER.NOW AS FAR AS JOE BIDEN'SVISIT LARGELY THE FORMAT ISUNKNOWN.REPORTERS ARE TOLD TO BE THEREBY 12:00 NOON.







