North Korea and South Korea tension after Liaison Office blows up
Tension is on the rise between North Korea and South Korea because of reports that North Korea blew up a shared Liaison office.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the office building was empty.
North Korea blows up its joint liaison office with South KoreaThe South Korean defence ministry released surveillance footage of the explosion in Kaesong, which is located just over the border in North Korea.View on euronews
South Korea Says Criticism By North Is Rude And SenselessSouth Korean officials said on Wednesday they will no longer accept unreasonable behavior by North Korea.
The comments came one day after North Korea barraged an inter-Korean liaison office with..
How North and South Korea talk to each otherNorth Korea has severed hotlines with South Korea as the first step toward shutting down all contact. Megan Revell explains how the two states, which are technically at war, communicate with each..