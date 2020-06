Watch: ITBP jawans perform yoga on International Yoga Day

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at Ladakh performed yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet, in sub-zero temperatures, on International Yoga Day on June 21.

At Khardung La also, ITBP personnel were seen performing yoga 'asanas'.

Arunachal Pradesh's Lohitpur also witnessed ITBP personnel carrying out yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

ITBP personnel, deployed at India-China border, performed yoga at an altitude of 14,000 feet at Vasudhara glacier near Badrinath.