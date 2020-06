'China made a mistake': PoK activist on killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh

As India & China attempt to resolve issues at the border in Ladakh, a PoK activist has said that China made a big mistake by killing 20 Indian soldiers.

Glasgow based Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza, said that people from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir will come out and back India against China and Pakistan if needed.

