No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for fourth day running
Scotland has recorded no new deaths from people who have tested positive for coronavirus for a fourth consecutive day, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, she said the latest figures showed no new deaths within the previous 24 hours, with the total remaining at 2,482.Ms Sturgeon said five more people tested positive for the virus since Sunday, taking the Scottish total to 18,241.

