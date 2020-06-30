Global  

Beloved comedy actor Carl Reiner dies, aged 98
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Beloved comedy actor Carl Reiner dies, aged 98

Beloved comedy actor Carl Reiner dies, aged 98

Carl Reiner, the ingenious and versatile writer, actor and director and creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show has died, aged 98.

