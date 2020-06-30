Travel advisory list expands

Andrew Cuomo says eight more states were added to the New York State travel advisory Tuesday.

coronavirus rates the total to 16!

If you are traveling from any of these states -- to new york -- you have to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

That includes any new yorker visiting one of these states for vacation.

To make the list.... a state must have a positive test rate higher than ten per 100 thousand residents over a seven day rolling average.

Or a state with a ten percent of higher positivity rate over a seven day rolling average.

