Ghislaine Maxwell, who dated disgraced dead billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested and...



Related videos from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Confidante, Arrested



CBS4's Nancy Chen shares the details of her arrest. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:18 Published 3 minutes ago Ghislaine Maxwell charged with luring girls that Epstein sexually abused



Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:09 Published 1 hour ago Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested By FBI



Maxwell was accused by many women of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex. Those accusations, until now, never resulted in criminal charges. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:40 Published 6 hours ago