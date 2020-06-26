Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FedEx Calls on Washington Redskins to Rename Team
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:39s - Published
FedEx Calls on Washington Redskins to Rename Team

FedEx Calls on Washington Redskins to Rename Team

Although Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder has said he won’t change the team’s name, a key sponsor is asking that they rebrand: FedEx.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Twitterati Divided Over FedEx Pushing Washington Redskins to Change Team Name


RIA Nov. - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsSeattle TimesCBC.caTIMESeattlePI.com


Report: Investors press sponsors on Redskins ties

Investors and shareholders are calling on Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to sever ties with the Washington...
ESPN - Published

NFL Players Should Boycott Redskins, Says Powerful Native American Org.

One of the largest American Indian groups in the country is declaring war on the Washington Redskins...
TMZ.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name [Video]

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name

The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in DC unless it changes its name.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change [Video]

Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change

Key sponsor FedEx has asked the Washington Redskins to change their name, adding to renewed calls for the NFL franchise to be rebranded.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published