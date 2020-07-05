Global  

Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey's aide's claim on camera
Daya Shankar Agnihotri, one of the accused in the murder of 8 police personnel in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on July 5.

He is an alleged aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

It was during a raid to arrest Dubey that 8 cops were killed after being ambushed on July 3.

Dubey, who faces around 60 cases of kidnapping and murder, is still on the run.

On July 4, authorities demolished his house in Kanpur.

Agnihotri claimed that he was locked inside the house while the shootout was happening.

Watch the full video for more.

