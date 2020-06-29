Family Of Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen Want Congressional Investigation Into Her Death

💋💜🌹Pamela🌹💜💋 RT @ABCPolitics: "The Army has confirmed that the bones, hair and other remains found are Vanessa Guillen," a lawyer for the family said in… 8 seconds ago

Live News Alerts • America and World RT @6abc: The Army has identified the remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, her family's lawyer said in a statement Sunday… 46 seconds ago

black trans lives matter RT @ABC: "The Army has confirmed that the bones, hair and other remains found are Vanessa Guillen," a lawyer for the family said in a state… 3 minutes ago

Jody Cabral RT @wsvn: #UPDATE - Army investigators said the human remains found buried near Fort Hood belong to Spc. Vanessa Guillén, a soldier who van… 4 minutes ago

WalnutDrummer RT @NydiaVelazquez: My prayers to the Guillen family. My colleagues and I are pressing for answers and justice in this case. https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago

🍄 RT @MycahABC13: "They lied to our faces every single day." This press conference has been hard to watch. Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guille… 7 minutes ago

Wojo2427 RT @nytimes: The remains of the Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen were found last week, more than 2 months after she was reported missing,… 7 minutes ago