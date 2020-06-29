Global  

Family Of Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen Want Congressional Investigation Into Her Death
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Nancy Chen reports investigators have identified her remains more than two months after she disappeared.

Arrest Is Made in Connection With Missing Fort Hood Soldier, Vanessa Guillen

A second suspect killed himself on Tuesday, the Army said. The family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen called...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Army investigates disappearance of Fort Hood soldier

The search for a missing soldier is intensifying in Texas. Private First Class Vanessa Guillen has...
CBS News - Published

Vanessa Guillen's body found, fellow Fort Hood soldier killed himself, another suspect in custody, family attorney says

A lawyer representing the family of Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Army soldier who went missing from...
FOXNews.com - Published


PamelaM5050

💋💜🌹Pamela🌹💜💋 RT @ABCPolitics: "The Army has confirmed that the bones, hair and other remains found are Vanessa Guillen," a lawyer for the family said in… 8 seconds ago

AmericaLiveNews

Live News Alerts • America and World RT @6abc: The Army has identified the remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, her family's lawyer said in a statement Sunday… 46 seconds ago

Peyton_Franc7

black trans lives matter RT @ABC: "The Army has confirmed that the bones, hair and other remains found are Vanessa Guillen," a lawyer for the family said in a state… 3 minutes ago

Jody_akajojo

Jody Cabral RT @wsvn: #UPDATE - Army investigators said the human remains found buried near Fort Hood belong to Spc. Vanessa Guillén, a soldier who van… 4 minutes ago

WalnutDrummer

WalnutDrummer RT @NydiaVelazquez: My prayers to the Guillen family. My colleagues and I are pressing for answers and justice in this case. https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago

Jaziba13

🍄 RT @MycahABC13: "They lied to our faces every single day." This press conference has been hard to watch. Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guille… 7 minutes ago

KWojtalik

Wojo2427 RT @nytimes: The remains of the Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen were found last week, more than 2 months after she was reported missing,… 7 minutes ago

Palehorchata

Pale Horchata RT @MissBeaE: The remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has been identified according to the family lawyer. https://t.co/V4… 8 minutes ago


UW-Milwaukee Lecturer Controversy [Video]

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:13Published
Community Paints Mural To Honor Vanessa Guillen In Fort Worth [Video]

A grieving community came together Sunday to paint a mural of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:26Published
Army Identifies Remains Found As Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen, Attorney Says [Video]

Army investigators have positively identified remains found last week as missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, the family's attorney said Sunday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:25Published