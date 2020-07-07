Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have arrived at London’s High Court for a legal showdown.

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London 's High Court for legal showdown

Johnny Depp arrived at Britain's High Court on Tuesday to attend a hearing of his claim against The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers over a story alleging..

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court as libel trial against The Sun set to begin Johnny Depp has arrived at the High Court in London ahead of his libel case against The Sun.The Hollywood star is suing the tabloid’a publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over an article which called him a “wife beater” and referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked his ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship, which he strenuously denies.Depp, 57, arrived at 9.55am and was wearing a face covering.

Actor is suing newspaper over 2018 article describing him as a 'wife beater'

