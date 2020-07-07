Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown

Johnny Depp has arrived at the High Court in London ahead of his libel case against The Sun.The Hollywood star is suing the tabloid’a publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over an article which called him a “wife beater” and referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked his ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship, which he strenuously denies.Depp, 57, arrived at 9.55am and was wearing a face covering.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, for the start of Depp's libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'.
Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have laid wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park on the 15th anniversary of the terror attack.British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther, City of London Police Commissioner Ian Dyson and Transport for London Commissioner Mike Brown were also among the group who paid tribute to the victims at 8.50am – the time the first bomb went off.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published