Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have arrived at London’s High Court for a legal showdown.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Johnny Depp libel trial against The Sun is 'about vindication, not money'

 Actor is suing newspaper over 2018 article describing him as a 'wife beater'
Independent

ShowBiz Minute: Depp, Daniels, Hanks

 ShowBiz Minute: Depp, Daniels, Hanks
 
USATODAY.com
Johnny Depp arrives at High Court as libel trial against The Sun set to begin [Video]

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court as libel trial against The Sun set to begin

Johnny Depp has arrived at the High Court in London ahead of his libel case against The Sun.The Hollywood star is suing the tabloid’a publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over an article which called him a “wife beater” and referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked his ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship, which he strenuously denies.Depp, 57, arrived at 9.55am and was wearing a face covering.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard arrives at UK High Court [Video]

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard arrives at UK High Court

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, for the start of Depp's libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published

Depp arrives at court for libel hearing

 Johnny Depp arrived at Britain's High Court on Tuesday to attend a hearing of his claim against The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers over a story alleging..
USATODAY.com

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

London mayor and Met chief remember victims on 15th anniversary of July 7 blasts [Video]

London mayor and Met chief remember victims on 15th anniversary of July 7 blasts

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have laid wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park on the 15th anniversary of the terror attack.British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther, City of London Police Commissioner Ian Dyson and Transport for London Commissioner Mike Brown were also among the group who paid tribute to the victims at 8.50am – the time the first bomb went off.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

On This Day: 8 July 2011

 The final film in the massively successful "Harry Potter" franchise premiered in London's Trafalgar Square. (July 7)
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High Court

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High Court Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are expected to meet at the High Court as the Hollywood...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Johnny Depp is not a wife beater and allegations are ‘complete lies’, court told

Johnny Depp is not a wife beater and ex-wife Amber Heard’s allegations of violence are “complete...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Amber Heard & Johnny Depp Arrive in Court, His Lawyer Exclaims He's Not 'A Wife Beater'

Exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive separately at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on Tuesday...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

Carolin43698718

Caroline RT @LBCNews: Johnny Depp is not a wife beater and ex-wife Amber Heard's allegations of violence are "complete lies", his lawyers have told… 53 seconds ago

mika_namai

Mika Michelle Namai Johnny Depp 'not a wife beater' and Amber Heard allegations are 'lies', court hears | Ents & Arts News | Sky News https://t.co/IvGt0uJlA7 2 minutes ago

ETPanache

ET Panache The case is set to last for three weeks, the judge said. https://t.co/vamaG4gtG3 7 minutes ago

mrchrisdyamite

ScottishKuroneko RT @YouDidNotExist: Johnny Depp “is not and never has been a wife beater” and his libel action against TheSun newspaper is “not a case abou… 8 minutes ago

eggry

eggry RT @AP_Europe: Johnny Depp gave evidence in a London court, denying claims that he hit ex-wife Amber Heard and accusing her of assaulting h… 9 minutes ago

lizzye82

Liz 💙🐯 🇩🇴 RT @Reuters: Actor Johnny Depp began legal action against a British tabloid over allegations he had physically abused his ex-wife, actress… 13 minutes ago

aniyahkhan_khan

Aniyah khan RT @SkyNews: Johnny Depp 'not a wife beater' and Amber Heard allegations are 'lies', court hears https://t.co/PNMN6yDFEi 16 minutes ago

AngieUn27401972

Angie Underwood @Tranzform You should pay attention to Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against the The Sun for calling him a wife beater that… https://t.co/MzZJRc3nPk 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard come face-to-face in London High Court [Video]

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard come face-to-face in London High Court

The bitter legal drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has officially begun.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 03:02Published
Johnny Depp: Amber Heard 'struck me' [Video]

Johnny Depp: Amber Heard 'struck me'

Johnny Depp has alledged that his ex-wife Amber Heard assaulted him while giving evidence for his libel case against The Sun.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:26Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in court

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence starts today.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:50Published