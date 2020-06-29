Stocks Sell-Off as Investors Begin Focusing on 2020 Election: What Wall Street's Saying

For now, investors are happy to buy stocks even as polls indicate President Trump has a poor chance of winning in November.



Related videos from verified sources Markets open flat but IT, auto stocks gain



Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on July 07 in lacklustre trading amid mixed cues from Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 78 points or 0.21 per cent at.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 13 hours ago Stocks Rise Tuesday: What Wall Street's Saying



Tech stocks boosted the major indices, but other sectors held their own as well. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:53 Published 1 week ago As States Close Down 'Reopening Stocks' Rally: What Wall Street’s Saying



Stocks rose considerably, a move led by the part of the market that sells off when news flow around the coronavirus is negative. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:31 Published 1 week ago