Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife for laughing at his tattoosThe Hollywood star is giving evidence during the second day of his libel action against the Sun.
BBC News
Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife over ‘Wino Forever’ tattooJohnny Depp has denied slapping his ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at his “Wino Forever” tattoo, as he faced further questioning on the second day of..
WorldNews
Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at 'Wino Forever' tattooActor faces questioning on second day of his libel trial against The Sun for 2018 'wife beater' article
Independent
ShowBiz Minute: Depp, Rowling, StarrShowBiz Minute: Depp, Rowling, Starr
USATODAY.com
Elton John English rock singer-songwriter, composer and pianist
Elton John delays homecoming U.K. leg of farewell tour
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Elton John celebrated with new coin
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57Published
Sir Elton John honoured by Royal Mint on £1,000 gold coinThe Crocodile Rock singer is the second act to be commemorated in a series of music legends.
BBC News
Vanessa Paradis French singer, model and actress
Happy birthday Lily-Rose Depp!
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:40Published
Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder defend Johnny Depp against domestic violence allegations
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources