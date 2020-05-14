Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 minutes ago Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart Johnny Depp turned to Sir Elton John for help as he sank into a boozy hell towards the end of his 14-year relationship with Vanessa Paradis. 0

