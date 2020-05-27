Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder will no longer testify in Johnny Depp's libel trial
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder will no longer testify in Johnny Depp's libel trial

Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder will no longer testify in Johnny Depp's libel trial

Johnny Depp's former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder will no longer testify at his libel trial against British newspaper The Sun.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Johnny Depp was never violent to me, says ex-partner Winona Ryder

 Johnny Depp's ex-fiancee says it is "impossible to believe" claims from Amber Heard that he was violent.
BBC News
Amber Heard accused of 'stealing and twisting' ex-assistant's s*x assault ordeal [Video]

Amber Heard accused of 'stealing and twisting' ex-assistant's s*x assault ordeal

Actress Amber Heard has been accused of lifting her former assistant's s*xual violence experience and making it her own in her legal battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Amber Heard hit Johnny Depp, actor's security guard claims

 Mr Depp would try to 'remove himself from the situation', Sean Bett alleges
Independent
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as libel hearing continues [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as libel hearing continues

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London ahead of the latest day in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor Dan Wootton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Vanessa Paradis Vanessa Paradis French singer, model and actress

Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart [Video]

Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart

Johnny Depp turned to Sir Elton John for help as he sank into a boozy hell towards the end of his 14-year relationship with Vanessa Paradis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Happy birthday Lily-Rose Depp! [Video]

Happy birthday Lily-Rose Depp!

The actress-and-model, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis,is now 21-years-old!

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:40Published

Winona Ryder Winona Ryder American actress and film producer

Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims [Video]

Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims

Francis Ford Coppola has denied that he ordered Keanu Reeves to insult co-star Winona Ryder on the set of Bram Stoker's Dracula to make her cry on cue although he has admitted to asking Gary Oldman to whisper "evil and horrific" words in her ear.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Stephen Colbert Calls John Bolton 'Naive,' Mel Gibson Denies Anti-Semitism Allegations & More News | THR News [Video]

Stephen Colbert Calls John Bolton 'Naive,' Mel Gibson Denies Anti-Semitism Allegations & More News | THR News

Mel Gibson is denying renewed allegations of anti-Semitic comments leveled against him by Winona Ryder, former Trump advisor John Bolton appeared on 'The Late Show' on Tuesday and Lana Condor has set up her next big rom-com role.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:18Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancee Winona Ryder to appear on video link at libel trial

Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancee Winona Ryder is set to appear at the High Court in London in support of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis no longer giving evidence in Depp libel claim

Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis will no longer be called to give evidence in Johnny Depp’s libel...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesJust JaredAceShowbiz



Tweets about this

wave105radio

Wave 105 NEWS: #JohnnyDepp libel trial: Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis's witness statements in full https://t.co/xLFmJjgLAM https://t.co/RjYmbxTujw 3 minutes ago

BorinquenSun

Bebito 🌞😘🏝✨ RT @PageSix: Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis release statements defending Johnny Depp https://t.co/1G3O4Q6xul https://t.co/bFlMoy6aK8 5 minutes ago

IngeborgKK

Ingeborg🍩 #BlijfThuis #StayatHome #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp #BringJohnnyThatHorizon This article (in Dutch) is as biased as they come, but… https://t.co/hBx4kkKlsl 5 minutes ago

curiosvty

black pearl 🏴‍☠️ RT @kirkkorner: The witness statements of Winona Ryder (L) and Vanessa Paradis (R) in support of Johnny Depp. Not deployed as evidence in… 9 minutes ago

Cookiebuu1963

Cookie_depp RT @DailyMailCeleb: Johnny Depp's exes Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis blast 'horrific' claims against him https://t.co/WRQMfe6ml5 14 minutes ago

AmigoNewsUK

Amigo News 🇬🇧 SKY NEWS - Johnny Depp libel trial: Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis's witness statements in full https://t.co/bDjXFCm2HG 15 minutes ago

siriustiltskin

palôma strike ➹⚯͛ RT @johnnyhellodepp: Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder calling Amber Heard a liar in their witness statements is such poetry. 18 minutes ago

YasmienSelma

YAZZ. 🎤🎸 RT @MyGrindelwald: The Sun is terrified of Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder AS THEY SHOULD 18 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive on eighth day of trial [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive on eighth day of trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive to the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the eighth day of Depp's libel action against News Groups Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:30Published
Depp and Heard argued 'like schoolchildren [Video]

Depp and Heard argued 'like schoolchildren

On day seven of the libel trial, a witness tells the High Court how Amber Heard and Johhny Depp argued 'like schoolchildren.'

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:21Published
Depp and Heard depart UK court on day seven of libel trial [Video]

Depp and Heard depart UK court on day seven of libel trial

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard departs the Royal Courts of Justice on the seventh day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:42Published