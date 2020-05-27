Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder will no longer testify in Johnny Depp's libel trial

|
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Johnny Depp was never violent to me, says ex-partner Winona RyderJohnny Depp's ex-fiancee says it is "impossible to believe" claims from Amber Heard that he was violent.
BBC News
Amber Heard accused of 'stealing and twisting' ex-assistant's s*x assault ordeal
Amber Heard hit Johnny Depp, actor's security guard claimsMr Depp would try to 'remove himself from the situation', Sean Bett alleges
Independent
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as libel hearing continues
Vanessa Paradis French singer, model and actress
Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart
Happy birthday Lily-Rose Depp!
Winona Ryder American actress and film producer
Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims
Stephen Colbert Calls John Bolton 'Naive,' Mel Gibson Denies Anti-Semitism Allegations & More News | THR News
