Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EXCLUSIVE: Depp v Heard Day 4
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:37s - Published
EXCLUSIVE: Depp v Heard Day 4

EXCLUSIVE: Depp v Heard Day 4

Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice for day 4 of his libel trial and waves to Bang Showbiz camera on the way in.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp is staying alone while Amber Heard hits the town with her squad https://t.co/syRVGMZb1m 9 hours ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp is staying alone while Amber Heard hits the town with her squad https://t.co/syRVGMZb1m 14 hours ago

KatieGrahamUK

Katie Graham RT @ArvindHickman: Exclusive: Here is the PR agency who will represent Amber Heard during her legal battle with Johnny Depp | PR Week https… 16 hours ago

2_Exclusive_Yoo

Trae RT @reineyelah: how you look when you try to pass off johnny depp as abusive when there is literal audio of amber heard telling you she abu… 16 hours ago

Michael06430667

Michael Savage EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp is staying alone in a £2,000-a-night hotel suite and going to bed by 11pm while Amber Heard… https://t.co/ZRp2kqkpsc 18 hours ago

Loz_Mort

Lauren With all this Johnny Depp stuff thats coming out, it’s good to remember you can be a drunk addict and not an abuser… https://t.co/Z5HrzCcmCH 2 days ago

prweekuknews

PRWeek UK Exclusive – Powerscourt represents Amber Heard in Johnny Depp legal battle: https://t.co/75ZNsH54mv #comms https://t.co/o7z0mDNfjw 3 days ago

ArvindHickman

Arvind Hickman Exclusive: Here is the PR agency who will represent Amber Heard during her legal battle with Johnny Depp | PR Week… https://t.co/kFlOAuwjvn 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Audio released which appears to show Johnny Depp admitting to headbutting Amber Heard [Video]

Audio released which appears to show Johnny Depp admitting to headbutting Amber Heard

Audio released which appears to show Johnny Depp admitting to headbutting Amber Heard.The actor has given his third day of evidence at his high-profile libel trial against The Sun newspaper.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published
Johnny Depp wrote on walls in blood UK court hears [Video]

Johnny Depp wrote on walls in blood UK court hears

The third day of Johnny Depp's libel case against UK tabloid newspaper The Sun has been hearing how he wrote on walls in blood and suffered "some species of a nervous breakdown" during a violent..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
Depp and Heard in court for day 3 of UK trial [Video]

Depp and Heard in court for day 3 of UK trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard arrived at the UK's high court on Thursday for the third day of his legal case against the Sun newspaper. Depp is suing the publication over a 2018 article that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published