Former Glee star missing at California lake

Naya Rivera American actress and singer
Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead
Glee star Naya Rivera missing after boat trip with sonA search is under way after the actress's four-year-old is found alone in a boat on a California lake.
Actress Naya Rivera, best known for her role on 'Glee', presumed dead after disappearing from boat on Southern California lakeActress Naya Rivera, best known for her role on "Glee," is presumed dead after she disappeared from a rented boat on a Southern California lake.
In CA: She dreamed of prepping baby formula with the ease of a coffee maker. So she didMeet the tired California mother who reimagined baby feedings, and the design team who helped turn her dream into reality. Plus: Cases surge in the state's..
California Gov: 50,000 hospital beds now availableCalifornia now has hospital capacity to treat 50,000 COVID-19 patients, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday. Newsom made the announcement as the state recorded one of..
California doctor fatally shot, 15-year-old son survives over 30 hours in Sierra Nevada forestDr. Ari Gershman and his son Jack went to spend the weekend together in the wilderness. But police say a random gunman opened fire, killing Gershman.
