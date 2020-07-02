Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Glee star missing at California lake
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Former Glee star missing at California lake

Former Glee star missing at California lake

Former Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing at a lake in Southern California, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.A search operation was launched after her four-year-old son was reportedly found alone on a rented boat at Lake Piru.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead [Video]

Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead

Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after failing to get back on a boat while swimming with her son.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:09Published

Glee star Naya Rivera missing after boat trip with son

 A search is under way after the actress's four-year-old is found alone in a boat on a California lake.
BBC News

Actress Naya Rivera, best known for her role on 'Glee', presumed dead after disappearing from boat on Southern California lake

 Actress Naya Rivera, best known for her role on "Glee," is presumed dead after she disappeared from a rented boat on a Southern California lake.
USATODAY.com

California California State in the western United States

In CA: She dreamed of prepping baby formula with the ease of a coffee maker. So she did

 Meet the tired California mother who reimagined baby feedings, and the design team who helped turn her dream into reality. Plus: Cases surge in the state's..
USATODAY.com

California Gov: 50,000 hospital beds now available

 California now has hospital capacity to treat 50,000 COVID-19 patients, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday. Newsom made the announcement as the state recorded one of..
USATODAY.com

California doctor fatally shot, 15-year-old son survives over 30 hours in Sierra Nevada forest

 Dr. Ari Gershman and his son Jack went to spend the weekend together in the wilderness. But police say a random gunman opened fire, killing Gershman.
 
USATODAY.com

Lake Piru Lake Piru


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Can Lea Michele's 'mean girl' behavior be forgiven? [Video]

Can Lea Michele's 'mean girl' behavior be forgiven?

Former "Glee" star Lea Michele came under fire by Samantha Ware after she tweeted in support of Black Lives Matter. The fallout was swift, but can she be forgiven?

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 06:29Published
From Deathbed, California Man Pleads For People To Wear Masks In Public [Video]

From Deathbed, California Man Pleads For People To Wear Masks In Public

51-year-old California man Thomas 'Tommy' Macias died after contracting COVID-19 at a barbecue in June. A resident of Lake Elsinore, California, Macias died June 21, three days after testing positive..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published
Lea Michele Slammed Again [Video]

Lea Michele Slammed Again

Another one of Lea Michele's former co-stars is speaking up about his experience with the singer and actress. Recently she been accused of workplace microaggressions, racism, transphobia, and slew of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:06Published