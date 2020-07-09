Naya Rivera Feared Dead After Going Missing At California Lake
Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is feared to have drowned after going missing on a boat ride with her four-year-old son.
ET Canada has all the details on the ongoing search for the 33-year-old actress.
