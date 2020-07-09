Global  

Naya Rivera Feared Dead After Going Missing At California Lake
Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is feared to have drowned after going missing on a boat ride with her four-year-old son.

ET Canada has all the details on the ongoing search for the 33-year-old actress.

Sheriff: Actress Naya Rivera missing in SoCal lake

LOS ANGLES (AP) — Authorities say former “Glee” star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched...
'Glee' actress missing, 4-year-old son found alone in boat, sheriff says

Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern...
'Glee' star's disappearance adds to growing list of TV series' tragedies

While authorities search for former 'Glee' star Naya Rivera at a Southern California lake, her...
Divers Search California Lake After Naya Rivera Goes Missing | THR News [Video]

Lake Piru in Southern California is closed to the public as authorities continued their search Thursday for 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, who went missing Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son..

Search and recovery effort underway at California lake for missing ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera [Video]

A search and recovery effort is underway in Ventura County Thursday for missing actress Naya Rivera, who disappeared during a boat trip with her son on Lake Piru a day earlier.

Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing in Lake Piru [Video]

According to reports from our affiliate in Los Angeles, ABC7, actress Naya Rivera is missing and may have drowned. Authorities said she went boating and swimming on Lake Piru with her young son..

