WHO virus investigation: Agency to trace COVID-19 origin in China

China’s leaders deny any cover-up and are unlikely to take responsibility for the spread of the pandemic.

WHO calls for more evidence on airborne transmission The World Health Organization on Thursday released new guidelines on the transmission of the novel coronavirus that acknowledge some reports of airborne transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, but stopped short of confirming that the virus spreads through the air. Emer McCarthy reports.

Robots At Work: Call the 'germbusters' Disinfecting robots may become a common sight. According to the WHO, traditional cleaning methods are only 60% effective. Rosanna Philpott reports.

WHO Chief Says Lack of Unity Is a Bigger Threat Than COVID-19 WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave a passionate speech at a COVID-19 briefing in Geneva on Thursday.