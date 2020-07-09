Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO virus investigation: Agency to trace COVID-19 origin in China
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published
WHO virus investigation: Agency to trace COVID-19 origin in China

WHO virus investigation: Agency to trace COVID-19 origin in China

China’s leaders deny any cover-up and are unlikely to take responsibility for the spread of the pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

WHO Chief Says Lack of Unity Is a Bigger Threat Than COVID-19 [Video]

WHO Chief Says Lack of Unity Is a Bigger Threat Than COVID-19

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave a passionate speech at a COVID-19 briefing in Geneva on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Robots At Work: Call the 'germbusters' [Video]

Robots At Work: Call the 'germbusters'

Disinfecting robots may become a common sight. According to the WHO, traditional cleaning methods are only 60% effective. Rosanna Philpott reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:05Published
WHO calls for more evidence on airborne transmission [Video]

WHO calls for more evidence on airborne transmission

The World Health Organization on Thursday released new guidelines on the transmission of the novel coronavirus that acknowledge some reports of airborne transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, but stopped short of confirming that the virus spreads through the air. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases [Video]

Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases

From the tourist hotspot of Bali reopening after a 3-month lockdown, to 8 states in India accounting for 90% of the active cases - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published
'10,200 hospital beds empty...': Union govt on Delhi Covid situation [Video]

'10,200 hospital beds empty...': Union govt on Delhi Covid situation

Union government briefed the media about the Covid-19 situation in the country, and especially, Delhi. Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Centre was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:13Published
Govt gives good news on Covid: 'Gap between recovered, active cases...' [Video]

Govt gives good news on Covid: 'Gap between recovered, active cases...'

The Union government shared some good news regarding the Covid-19 situation in the country. Rajesh Bhushan, an officer in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said that the gap between recovered..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:37Published