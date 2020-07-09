Petition Calls For Warning Signs At Lake Piru As Search For ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Stretches Into Third Day Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:01s - Published 5 minutes ago Petition Calls For Warning Signs At Lake Piru As Search For ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Stretches Into Third Day Following the presumed drowning of actress Naya Rivera while out boating with her young son Wednesday on Lake Piru in Ventura County, thousands of people have signed a petition demanding that authorities put up warning signs about the lake’s powerful undertow. Tina Patel reports. 0

