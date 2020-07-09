Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Petition Calls For Warning Signs At Lake Piru As Search For ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Stretches Into Third Day
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Petition Calls For Warning Signs At Lake Piru As Search For ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Stretches Into Third Day

Petition Calls For Warning Signs At Lake Piru As Search For ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Stretches Into Third Day

Following the presumed drowning of actress Naya Rivera while out boating with her young son Wednesday on Lake Piru in Ventura County, thousands of people have signed a petition demanding that authorities put up warning signs about the lake’s powerful undertow.

Tina Patel reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Authorities search for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera, believed to have drowned

Rivera, 33, disappeared after renting a boat on Wednesday afternoon and taking it out on Lake Piru in...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Bangkok PostJapan TodayBillboard.comSeattle Times


Security video and 911 call provide new information in search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera

Actress Naya Rivera, best known for her role on the TV series "Glee," went missing Wednesday while...
CBS News - Published

Search for Missing Naya Rivera Continues on Second Day With Dive Teams

Divers continue to assist the search operation for the missing 'Glee' actress after her four-year-old...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Tweets about this

saraahadm

Sarah Adam RT @CBSLA: LATEST: Divers say search for actress Naya Rivera is being made more difficult by debris on the lake bottom, including trees and… 25 seconds ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles LATEST: Divers say search for actress Naya Rivera is being made more difficult by debris on the lake bottom, includ… https://t.co/OWkZPDOxjq 5 minutes ago

nito_ramos24

Kneetoe.🤦🏻‍♂️ RT @CBSLA: LATEST: Following the presumed drowning of actress Naya Rivera while out boating with her young son on Lake Piru, thousands of p… 2 hours ago

Magnolia_Rose18

HonestAuntie RT @CBSLA: Latest here: https://t.co/rQ13XqSek6 4 hours ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles Latest here: https://t.co/rQ13XqSek6 https://t.co/OHWGBkIfwG 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up [Video]

Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up

Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up The actress is presumed dead after she went missing on Wednesday (08.07.20) afternoon when her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat on..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:05Published
Naya Rivera And ET Canada [Video]

Naya Rivera And ET Canada

Naya Rivera found stardom on the hit TV show "Glee", and ET Canada was right there with her during the launch of her career. While the search for the 33-year-old mother continues, we're taking a look..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:59Published
The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues [Video]

The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues

Of Friday, the search for the body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera resumed. CNN reports that Rivera went missing from a lake in Southern California. She is presumed dead following a boat ride she took..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published