Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Preston, ‘Jerry Maguire’ actress, dies at 57, husband John Travolta says
Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Kelly Preston, ‘Jerry Maguire’ actress, dies at 57, husband John Travolta says

Kelly Preston, ‘Jerry Maguire’ actress, dies at 57, husband John Travolta says

Actress Kelly Preston, whose credits included the films “Twins” and “Jerry Maguire,” died Sunday, her husband John Travolta said.

She was 57.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kelly Preston, Actress in ‘SpaceCamp,’ ‘Jerry Maguire,’ Dies at 57

Preston, who most recently appeared opposite husband John Travolta in Gotti, had been battling breast...
Billboard.com - Published

Kelly Preston hugs family in heartbreaking picture before losing cancer battle

Kelly Preston hugs family in heartbreaking picture before losing cancer battle The late Jerry Maguire star hugged her two children and husband John Travolta as the family...
Daily Record - Published

Actress Kelly Preston dies aged 57 as husband John Travolta leads tributes

Actress Kelly Preston dies aged 57 as husband John Travolta leads tributes Tributes have poured in for Mischief star Kelly Preston who died on Sunday following a two-year...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsE! OnlineCBS 2



Tweets about this

poppytoes

Lynn Campbell RT @RottenTomatoes: Kelly Preston, best known for roles in Jerry Maguire, Twins, and SpaceCamp, has passed away at 57. Rest in peace. https… 16 seconds ago

bazie1

bazie RT @TheAcademy: An immense talent with an even bigger heart. Kelly Preston was known for her roles in “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins.” Rest in… 25 seconds ago

ard_kevo

kevo RT @THR: "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," John Travolta wrote of wife Kelly Preston's two-year battle… 34 seconds ago

logichalltheory

Logic Hall RT @nytimes: Kelly Preston, an actress known for her role in the 1996 film “Jerry Maguire,” died Sunday at 57. The cause was breast cancer,… 36 seconds ago

Caution_Ella

@ Enhance_Ella RT @PopCrave: Actress Kelly Preston, best known for her roles in ‘Twins’ and ‘Jerry Maguire’, has died of breast cancer aged 57, her husban… 1 minute ago

EyesopenQ

Eyesopen RT @Jewel4Trump: 🟥#KellyPreston died Sunday 7/12 of breast cancer, said her husband #JohnTravolta ⬛️The Actress was in #JerryMaguire & #Tw… 1 minute ago

Squisite1

Honorable Squisite1 Kelly Preston in Jerry Maguire is still one of the funniest performances ever. RIP 1 minute ago

KiamaKaara

Kiama Kaara Kelly Preston, Actress in ‘Jerry Maguire,’ Dies at 57 https://t.co/Po4cQCJXfk 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kelly Preston Loses Battle With Breast Cancer [Video]

Kelly Preston Loses Battle With Breast Cancer

The 57-year-old actress died following a two-year battle with the disease, her husband John Travolta confirmed on social media.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:50Published
Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 The "Twins" star had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. Preston’s husband, John Travolta, took to social media to share the news. John Travolta, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48Published
Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle

Actress Kelly Preston -- known for "Jerry Maguire" and "For Love of the Game" -- has died at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:27Published