Kelly Preston, ‘Jerry Maguire’ actress, dies at 57, husband John Travolta says

Actress Kelly Preston, whose credits included the films “Twins” and “Jerry Maguire,” died Sunday, her husband John Travolta said.

Tributes have poured in for Mischief star Kelly Preston who died on Sunday following a two-year...

The late Jerry Maguire star hugged her two children and husband John Travolta as the family...

Preston, who most recently appeared opposite husband John Travolta in Gotti, had been battling breast...