CBSE class 10th results declared, 91.46% students pass: Key updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 10th results on 15 July.

91.46% of students have passed the exam this year.

Students can check their exam results at cbsereuslt.nic.in.

This year, girls have outscored the boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 while the pass percentage for boys is 90.14%.

A total of 2.23% of students or 41,804 students have scored more than 95% marks in CBSE 10th exam this year.