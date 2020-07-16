Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Target, CVS Latest To Join Other Major Retailers In Requiring Face Masks In US Stores
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Target, CVS Latest To Join Other Major Retailers In Requiring Face Masks In US Stores

Target, CVS Latest To Join Other Major Retailers In Requiring Face Masks In US Stores

Target and CVS will require customers to wear masks in their stores across the U.S., joining other major retailers like Walmart.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Target, CVS to also require masks at stores nationwide, following Walmart and other retailers as COVID-19 cases rise

Target and CVS are the latest retailers to say they will require shoppers to wear masks or face...
USATODAY.com - Published

Walmart, Target, CVS, others add face masks requirements due to COVID-19. See the full list of stores mandating masks

More stores are adding mask policies due to rising COVID-19 cases. To shop at Walmart, Sam's Club,...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

More Retailers Requiring Shoppers To Wear Masks [Video]

More Retailers Requiring Shoppers To Wear Masks

Best Buy, Ralphs' parent company Kroger, Walmart and others have instituted mask mandates at their stores nationwide. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:46Published
Publix to begin requiring face coverings in its stores starting next week [Video]

Publix to begin requiring face coverings in its stores starting next week

Publix will begin requiring face coverings in its stores next week, the grocery chain announced Thursday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:17Published
More Chains Requiring Masks [Video]

More Chains Requiring Masks

Mounting evidence shows masks are effective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Business Insider says research shows the majority of Americans are in favor of mask policies. As coronavirus..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published