Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh

Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Leh Airport in Ladakh on July 17.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukun Naravane also accompanied the Defence Minister.

He was welcomed by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh on two-day visit to Ladakh, J&K

 The minister will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC).
DNA
Rajnath Singh leaves for two-day visit to Ladakh, JandK [Video]

Rajnath Singh leaves for two-day visit to Ladakh, JandK

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh and JammuandKashmir. He is being accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He will visit Ladakh today and Srinagar tomorrow.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

India, China locked in secretive border talks

 Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the front line in Ladakh on Friday, as top army generals from India and China negotiate disengagement from the..
WorldNews

Ladakh Ladakh Union Territory Of India

Army to verify Chinese pullback over next 10 days

 India will keep a close watch and carefully verify over the next 10 days whether Chinese soldiers pull back further for concrete "disengagement" between the..
IndiaTimes

Leh Leh City in Ladakh, India

Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh [Video]

Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav paid tribute to Dalai Lama on his 85th birth anniversary in Leh. He also paid tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He also cut the cakes on the occasion. Ram Madhav was accompanied by BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:54Published

Bipin Rawat Bipin Rawat Current chief of Defence Staff

Rajnath Singh to meet CDS General Bipin Rawat, three service chiefs to discuss India-China border dispute

 The meeting will also focus on the overall security situation of the country.
DNA
PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh amid border tension with China [Video]

PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh amid border tension with China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 made a surprise visit to Ladakh. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He reached Nimu, early morning and interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel. PM was briefed by senior officers at a forward position in Nimu amid ongoing tension with China. Earlier, the Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Ladakh today to review the preparedness of the Army amid the ongoing standoff with China. The situation at the India-China border remains tensed after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Indian politician

Not an inch of land gone to China at LAC sector since 2014: Ladakh BJP MP [Video]

Not an inch of land gone to China at LAC sector since 2014: Ladakh BJP MP

Amid border tension with China at Ladakh's Line of Actual Control (LAC), Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that the border issue between India and China is not an issue that should be politicised. Taking a jibe at Congress on the issue, he said "Congress by doing so has insulted the sacrifice of our soldiers. Modi government is doing its best. Since 2014, not an inch of land has gone to that (China) side in LAC sector."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Indian Army Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces

LAC face-off: Disengagement process intricate, needs constant verification, Indian Army says

 The process of complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh is "intricate" and requires constant verification, the Indian Army said on Thursday after the..
IndiaTimes

India army on high alert as China refuses to step back from Finger 4 area in Ladakh

 Indian Army is on high alert and has increased the deployment of tanks along the East Ladakh borders to repel any threat from the Chinese army.
DNA

Rajnath Singh, Army chief to visit Ladakh on July 17-18

 Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit forward locations in Ladakh.
DNA

Abide by Army’ app ban or quit, HC tells Lt Col

 The Delhi high court on Tuesday took a senior Indian Army officer to task for challenging a recent policy banning armed forces personnel from using social..
IndiaTimes

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ManasRa03875295

Manas Ranjan Pradhan RT @bsindia: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh to carry out security review #LadakhBorder #IndiaChina https://t.co/yoIlbCYxyE 5 seconds ago

bsindia

Business Standard Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh to carry out security review #LadakhBorder #IndiaChina https://t.co/yoIlbCYxyE 1 minute ago

CNNnews18

CNNNews18 RT @news18dotcom: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Leh on Friday on a day-long visit to carry out a comprehensive review of the se… 2 minutes ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Leh on Friday on a day-long visit to carry out a comprehensive review of… https://t.co/ktQhJ9TJlr 3 minutes ago

YouthDarpan

Youth Darpan Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh to carry out security review https://t.co/jXjkam5iqp 7 minutes ago

Oneindia

Oneindia News Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh to carry out security review https://t.co/JpLF5x3ZYK #RajnathSingh 8 minutes ago

Prasad97004537

Prasad RT @ani_digital: Rajnath Singh arrives at Leh Airport, to visit forward areas along LOC, LAC Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/3OaM9qKTTZ htt… 9 minutes ago

jaswant_akshay

Jaswant ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ RT @PTI_News: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh on day-long visit to carry out security review 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Did it despite border firing': Rajnath Singh on inauguration of bridges in J&K [Video]

'Did it despite border firing': Rajnath Singh on inauguration of bridges in J&K

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated six new bridges in Jammu and Kashmir. The inauguration was done through video conferencing. Built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the bridges have..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Did it in time despite continuous border firing: Rajanth Singh on inauguration of 6 bridges built by BRO [Video]

Did it in time despite continuous border firing: Rajanth Singh on inauguration of 6 bridges built by BRO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 09 inaugurated six new bridges built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Jammu through video conferencing. These bridges have been constructed at the cost of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:52Published
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan visit DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi [Video]

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan visit DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on July 05. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:50Published