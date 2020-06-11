|
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India
Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh on two-day visit to Ladakh, J&KThe minister will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC).
DNA
Rajnath Singh leaves for two-day visit to Ladakh, JandK
India, China locked in secretive border talksIndian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the front line in Ladakh on Friday, as top army generals from India and China negotiate disengagement from the..
WorldNews
Ladakh Union Territory Of India
Army to verify Chinese pullback over next 10 daysIndia will keep a close watch and carefully verify over the next 10 days whether Chinese soldiers pull back further for concrete "disengagement" between the..
IndiaTimes
Leh City in Ladakh, India
Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh
Bipin Rawat Current chief of Defence Staff
Rajnath Singh to meet CDS General Bipin Rawat, three service chiefs to discuss India-China border disputeThe meeting will also focus on the overall security situation of the country.
DNA
PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh amid border tension with China
Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Indian politician
Not an inch of land gone to China at LAC sector since 2014: Ladakh BJP MP
Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces
LAC face-off: Disengagement process intricate, needs constant verification, Indian Army saysThe process of complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh is "intricate" and requires constant verification, the Indian Army said on Thursday after the..
IndiaTimes
India army on high alert as China refuses to step back from Finger 4 area in LadakhIndian Army is on high alert and has increased the deployment of tanks along the East Ladakh borders to repel any threat from the Chinese army.
DNA
Rajnath Singh, Army chief to visit Ladakh on July 17-18Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit forward locations in Ladakh.
DNA
Abide by Army’ app ban or quit, HC tells Lt ColThe Delhi high court on Tuesday took a senior Indian Army officer to task for challenging a recent policy banning armed forces personnel from using social..
IndiaTimes
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
J&K: One terrorist killed, two jawans injured during encounter in Kulgam's Nagnad-Chimmer areaThe encounter is still underway.
DNA
J&K: Two terrorist killed, two jawans injured during encounter in Kulgam's Nagnad-Chimmer areaThe encounter is still underway.
DNA
