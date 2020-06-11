Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh

Not an inch of land gone to China at LAC sector since 2014: Ladakh BJP MP



Amid border tension with China at Ladakh's Line of Actual Control (LAC), Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that the border issue between India and China is not an issue that should be politicised. Taking a jibe at Congress on the issue, he said "Congress by doing so has insulted the sacrifice of our soldiers. Modi government is doing its best. Since 2014, not an inch of land has gone to that (China) side in LAC sector."

