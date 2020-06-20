Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members hold 2nd meeting

The second meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has been concluded in the evening of July 18 in Ayodhya. While taking to ANI, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai said, "Larsen and Toubro (construction engineering company) is collecting samples for soil testing. Drawing of temple's foundation will be made on basis of the strength of soil 60 m below. Work to lay down the foundation will begin on basis of the drawing." "15 trustees attended the meeting in Ayodhya" Champat Rai added.
Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, spox of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on July 03 said the trust members will meet on July 18 in Ayodhya. Adding to it, he said the purpose will be construction of Ram Temple. "We want that PM Modi to visit here once so that construction may begin," he further added.
The Central Government banned 59 mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps on June 29. Tik Tok has been removed from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. TikTok star Sweety Singh, who had over 1 million followers on the app, welcomed the government's decision to ban Chinese apps. Tik Too users were seen deleting the app from there phonesa day after the app was banned by the Centre. As per Government of India, these apps are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order. Delhiites also welcomed the decision to remove Chinese apps.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on outcome of SDMA's meeting said that Central Government has rolled back its order mandating COVID-19 patients to visit COVID care centres for health assessment. "Now Delhi Government's medical teams will visit people at their home to assess whether they can stay in home isolation and need to be sent to hospital," added Sisodia.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 22 thanked the Supreme Court for granting permission to conduct Rath Yatra. CM Patnaik said, "I thank the Supreme Court for granting permission to conduct Rath Yatra". CM Patnaik also thanked the Central Government for their cooperation. "Odisha Government and Sree Jagannath Temple Administration is fully prepared to hold Rath Yatra", added the CM. The CM also accepted that holding Rath Yatra during the times of COVID-19 is extremely challenging. He informed that three ministers will be in Puri for smooth Rath Yatra.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren opposed the decision by Central Government to auction coal blocks for commercial mining. CM informed that he filed a petition in Supreme Court over coal block auction. "This will take us back to the old system which we came out of. I think Centre took this decision in a rush, state govt should've been taken in confidence," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on the state moving SC against Centre's decision to auction coal blocks for commercial mining.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on June 22 met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla over COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 21 had a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. During the meeting, it was decided that more "robust" contact tracing, revamp the entire containment zone strategy and strengthen medical services in areas most affected by the virus. During the meeting, it was decided that every death should be reported to the centre. The flurry of meetings started after the Supreme Court sharply rebuked Delhi and several other states earlier this month over their handling of the pandemic.
