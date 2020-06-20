Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members hold 2nd meeting

The second meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust took place at Circuit House Ayodhya on July 18.

President of the Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, Treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj and General Secretary, Champat Rai attended the meeting.

Several other members of the Trust joined the meeting via video conference.

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Awanish K Awasthi was also present in the meeting.

According to the sources, the date for the beginning of temple construction is likely to be finalised in the meeting.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was formed by the Central Government after the Supreme Court of India directive regarding it on November 09, 2019.