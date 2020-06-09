'PM Modi will lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on Aug 05': Swami Govind Giri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed virtual 45th US-India Business Council's 'India Ideas Summit' on July 22. PM said, "Global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities. This means improved domestic capacity for manufacturing, restoring the health of the financial system and diversification of international trade," said PM Narendra Modi
While addressing at the 45th US-India Business Council's 'India Ideas Summit' on July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "During the last six years, we have made many efforts to make our economy more open and reform oriented." "Reforms have ensured increased 'competitiveness', enhanced 'transparency', expanded 'digitization', greater 'innovation' and more 'policy stability'," PM added. "India is emerging as a land of opportunities. Let me give you one example of the tech sector. Recently, an interesting report came out in India. It said for the first time ever, there are more rural internet users than even urban internet users," he further stated.
The United States got its tallest Lord Hanuman statue, built in Delaware. The 25-feet tall statue, weighs around 45 tonnes and costs more than $100,000 for construction and logistics. It has been carved from a solid block of black granite. The statue has been handcrafted by a number of artisans and took more than a year to complete. President of Hindu Temple of Delaware Association, Patibanda Sarma said, "Earlier, we thought installation ceremony to perform next year due to COVID-19 but then we did it this year so that the almighty help us to get through this pandemic."
India displays an amazing characteristic of mutual tolerance and peaceful coexistence. Examples defining this unique identity of the country are to be found at its every nook and corner. So, today we take you to Rajkot, a city of Gujarat to witness one such exemplary of religious harmony that narrates centuries-old bond of two different faiths. Explaining the true meaning of these lyrics is the Vanpari village of Rajkot, where a temple of Hindu Lord Hanuman and Shrine of Saint Adil Shah stand in close proximity to each other and are visited by both Hindus and Muslims. There is not even a wall separating both the places of worship and it is believed that if a person visits one site then he has to pay his obeisance at the other site as well, otherwise his prayers will not be worth it.
The second meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has been concluded in the evening of July 18 in Ayodhya. While taking to ANI, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai said, "Larsen and Toubro (construction engineering company) is collecting samples for soil testing. Drawing of temple's foundation will be made on basis of the strength of soil 60 m below. Work to lay down the foundation will begin on basis of the drawing." "15 trustees attended the meeting in Ayodhya" Champat Rai added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on August 5. To ensure social distancing at the programme, the temple Trust said there won't be over 200 people including..
Shiv Sena MP and leader Arvind Sawant on July 20 stated that the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide on whether to visit Ayodhya or not. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust suggested two..