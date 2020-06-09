'PM Modi will lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on Aug 05': Swami Govind Giri

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram Temple on August 5," said Govind Dev Giri the Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust.

"To ensure social distancing at the programme, we've decided that there will not be more than 200 people including 150 invitees," said Swami Govind Dev Giri.

"Before laying the foundation stone, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ram at the temple and Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi Temple.

All chief ministers will be invited to the programme," Govind Dev Giri added.