FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea

FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football
Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Man Utd without injured Shaw for FA Cup semi-final against ChelseaPreview followed by live coverage of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea.
BBC News
Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Guardiola wary of Arsenal team spirit ahead of FA Cup semi-final
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:08Published
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England
Late start, streamlined cups, no break - what will give in the 2020-21 calendar?Could Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Wolves start next season later? BBC Sport looks at what could give in the 2020-21 calendar.
BBC News
Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:44Published
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
Frank Lampard English association football player and manager
Olivier Giroud strikes as Chelsea close on Champions LeagueLondon: Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea are struggling with nerves as they chase a place in the Champions League next season after Olivier Giroud scored the only..
WorldNews
Frank Lampard on 1-0 win against Norwich: Job done
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Frank Lampard reacts to CAS’s Man City verdict
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:41Published
