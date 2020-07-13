Global  
 

FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Frank Lampard has insisted Chelsea are not out for revenge against Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

FA Cup FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football

Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away [Video]

Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United team are focused on getting to the FA Cup final at Wembley ahead of their semi-final clash with Chelsea on Sunday July 19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Man Utd without injured Shaw for FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea

 Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea.
BBC News
Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview [Video]

Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, as the holders take on the most decorated side in the competition's history.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Guardiola wary of Arsenal team spirit ahead of FA Cup semi-final [Video]

Guardiola wary of Arsenal team spirit ahead of FA Cup semi-final

Guardiola says Arteta has built team spirit at Arsenal

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:08Published

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England

Late start, streamlined cups, no break - what will give in the 2020-21 calendar?

 Could Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Wolves start next season later? BBC Sport looks at what could give in the 2020-21 calendar.
BBC News
Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard [Video]

Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard

Frank Lampard says Chelsea's defence must be on high-alert during their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:44Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club


Frank Lampard Frank Lampard English association football player and manager

Olivier Giroud strikes as Chelsea close on Champions League

 London: Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea are struggling with nerves as they chase a place in the Champions League next season after Olivier Giroud scored the only..
WorldNews
Frank Lampard on 1-0 win against Norwich: Job done [Video]

Frank Lampard on 1-0 win against Norwich: Job done

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a post-match press conference after his team beat Norwich 1-0 at home in the Premier League.Lampard was pleased to get the three points despite only one goal against the lower-ranking team.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Frank Lampard reacts to CAS’s Man City verdict [Video]

Frank Lampard reacts to CAS’s Man City verdict

Frank Lampard says he was not “pinning his hopes” on Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions being upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Chelsea boss added: “If we can win enough games now, we can get into the Champions League qualification”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published

N’Golo Kante injury update ahead of Chelsea FA Cup semi-final with Man Utd

N’Golo Kante injury update ahead of Chelsea FA Cup semi-final with Man Utd Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been sidelined since picking up a hamstring injury during 3-0...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsFootball.london


Mark Lawrenson predicts Man United v Chelsea FC in FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to continue their good run of form by beating Chelsea FC...
The Sport Review - Published

News24.com | Frank Lampard denies extra rest gives Chelsea advantage in Man United FA Cup semi

Frank Lampard has rejected Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's claims that Chelsea will...
News24 - Published


Ole: FA Cup our main focus right now [Video]

Ole: FA Cup our main focus right now

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer says Manchester United's main focus is on Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea and not upcoming games in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:25Published
Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich [Video]

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich

In-depth match preview looking at Chelsea's Premier League clash against Norwich on July 14.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision [Video]

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision

Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published