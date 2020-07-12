Congress demands resignation of Gajendra Singh: Ajay Maken on 'phone tapping' in Rajasthan

Congress leader, Ajay Maken on 'phone tapping' in Rajasthan demanded the resignation or removal of Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat.

He said, "Now that Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been named in the FIR and his voice recognised in the audiotape, why is holding the post of Union Minister?

Congress demands that either he resigns or he is removed so that he can't influence the probe.

I heard that he is saying that the voice in the audiotape is not his, but of another Gajendra Singh.

If it is so, he should give his voice sample and step down from the post until the probe is completed," added Maken.