Congress demands resignation of Gajendra Singh: Ajay Maken on 'phone tapping' in Rajasthan

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ajay Maken Indian politician
Rajasthan State in Northern India
How can Rajasthan govt, police permit phone tapping without following procedure: Satish PooniaRajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday questioned how can the Rajasthan govt in connivance with the state police permit phone tapping without the..
IndiaTimes
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Indian politician
Rajasthan political crisis: Anti Corruption Bureau files FIR on Mahesh Joshi's complaint over viral audio clips
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:05Published
High drama at Manesar resort after Rajasthan SOG arrives to question Sachin Pilot camp MLAsTwo FIRs were registered by the SOG earlier in the day based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes. Union Minister Gajendra..
DNA
Indian National Congress Political party in India
'BJP has institutionalised lies': Rahul Gandhi in another attack on CentreThe Former Congress President also tagged an article published by an international news portal. The article claims that India's low death rates is 'something of..
DNA
Pilot shouldn't go Scindia way, has future in Cong: DigvijayaBlaming the BJP for the political drama in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked Sachin Pilot not to leave the grand old party. In an..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources