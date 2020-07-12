Global  
 

Congress demands resignation of Gajendra Singh: Ajay Maken on 'phone tapping' in Rajasthan
Congress demands resignation of Gajendra Singh: Ajay Maken on 'phone tapping' in Rajasthan

Congress demands resignation of Gajendra Singh: Ajay Maken on 'phone tapping' in Rajasthan

Congress leader, Ajay Maken on 'phone tapping' in Rajasthan demanded the resignation or removal of Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat.

He said, "Now that Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been named in the FIR and his voice recognised in the audiotape, why is holding the post of Union Minister?

Congress demands that either he resigns or he is removed so that he can't influence the probe.

I heard that he is saying that the voice in the audiotape is not his, but of another Gajendra Singh.

If it is so, he should give his voice sample and step down from the post until the probe is completed," added Maken.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan, filed an FIR on the complaint of Rajasthan Congress Chief Whip, Mahesh Joshi over viral audio clips case. "Mahesh Joshi had filed a complaint on June 10 that MLAs are being lured. There was no name in that complaint. Yesterday, on July 17, he gave a statement and submitted the audio clips. We have registered an FIR. In his statement, he named 3 people - Bhanwar Lal, Sanjay Jain and Gajendra Singh," said Director General of ACB, Alok Tripathi. FIR has been registered under Sections 7 and 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act. The audio clips will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for verification. "After the report comes and it is verified, we will make the alleged people undergo a voice test", Alok Tripathi added.

