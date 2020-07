Rajasthan audio tapes row: Congress demands Gajendra Shekhawat's resignation

Congress demanded Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's resignation for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

During a press briefing, Ajay Maken said that Shekhawat must step down so that he cannot interfere in any investigation into the leaked audiotapes.

