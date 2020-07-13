Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Road To Reopening: New York City Set To Enter Phase 4 Monday
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Road To Reopening: New York City Set To Enter Phase 4 Monday

Road To Reopening: New York City Set To Enter Phase 4 Monday

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo joined Mayor Bill de Blasio in giving Phase 4 the green light, but there will be some major limitations.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New York City Eases Into Phase 4 of Reopening, but Indoor Limits Remain

The city will enter Phase 4 on Monday, allowing some places to reopen outdoors, while many indoor...
NYTimes.com - Published

Cuomo says schools in New York can open again once region is in 'Phase 4' of coronavirus reopenings

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced a plan to get students back to the classroom this...
FOXNews.com - Published

Mayor: NYC poised to open zoos, play ball under reopen plan

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is on track to allow zoos to open at limited capacity and...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

DeborahLincoln

Deborah Lincoln Road To Reopening: New York City Set To Enter Phase 4 Monday – CBS New York - https://t.co/K2F6e1RicA on /CBSnewyork 7 minutes ago

AnthonyLeynz

BLKLIST PODCAST RT @CBSNewYork: ROAD TO REOPENING: The city says it has a plan in place to keep kids safe when child care centers reopen tomorrow. https://… 6 days ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York ROAD TO REOPENING: The city says it has a plan in place to keep kids safe when child care centers reopen tomorrow. https://t.co/KH8yXT30Ai 1 week ago

docuqueen

Cynthia Lopez RT @MNN59: New York City has officially entered Phase Three on the road to reopening since the #NYPAUSE executive order to lessen the sprea… 1 week ago

MNN59

Manhattan Neighborhood Network New York City has officially entered Phase Three on the road to reopening since the #NYPAUSE executive order to les… https://t.co/JfReBxCpiv 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Liberty Island To Reopen In Limited Capacity Monday [Video]

Liberty Island To Reopen In Limited Capacity Monday

Liberty Island is set to partially reopen when New York City enters Phase 4 on Monday

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published
Cuomo Clears NYC For Phase Four [Video]

Cuomo Clears NYC For Phase Four

Cuomo Clears NYC For Phase Four

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:26Published
Alternate Side Parking Regulations Back In Effect Monday In NYC [Video]

Alternate Side Parking Regulations Back In Effect Monday In NYC

Beginning Monday, alternate side parking regulations in New York City will be back with some changes.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:18Published