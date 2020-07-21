Open-air classes for students in Kashmir

A teacher in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir has started open-air classes to help students catch-up on lessons missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic Muneer Alam, a mathematics teacher from Malabagh, said

This thought disturbed me and I decided to do something for the students.” Alam had first started giving lessons at his home to a handful of students but the number of students quickly increased and Alam found that he was no longer able to observe social distancing.

This is when he decided to start open-air classes.

“It allows students to take all precautions without compromising on education.

We have a person with health issues back home so it was better to move out,” said Alam With two decades of experience, Alam said that over the past several years he has continued teaching even when the valley would found itself in turmoil.

“But this COVID is a different thing altogether,” Alam said, "we have to take all precautions and follow health guidelines to ensure that students are safe.” He said online classes in Kashmir were impossible owing to the slow internet.

“I thought open-air classes were the best option and I made sure that my students knew the COVID protocols before attending class,” Alam said.

The teacher said he does not charge students for the lessons, “I have told all my new students not to worry about fee.

They can pay whenever the situation is improves.

This is the time when we should stand by each other selflessly,” he added.