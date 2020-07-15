I expect strong Liverpool, says Champions League chasing Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he expects Liverpool to be at their best when they meet in the Premier League on Wednesday despite a recent dip in form.

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side will be aiming for a win against lowly West Ham to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes goalkeeper David de Gea is mentally strong enough to overcome his errors in their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea.

Tottenham boost their chances of Europa League football next season and inflict a huge blow on Leicester's Champions League ambitions.

Real Madrid to 'disconnect' and rest ahead of City match, says Zidane Zinedine Zidane says he and his players will rest for a couple of days before turning their attentions to Manchester City in the Champions League after ending their La Liga campaign with a 2-2 draw at Leganes.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says being able to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday will be "like Christmas".

Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview An in-depth look at Liverpool's clash against Chelsea at Anfield as the champions ready themselves to lift the Premier League trophy.

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool supporters to be aware of Covid-19 safety guidelines around gatherings as the Reds prepare to get their hands on the league title following Wednesday's game with Chelsea.

Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard Frank Lampard says Chelsea's defence must be on high-alert during their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea Frank Lampard has insisted Chelsea are not out for revenge against Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final. Take a look at the stats here.

Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final.An empty Wembley Stadium played host to the top-four rivals’ fourth meeting of the season, with the Blues making amends in some style for defeats in the three previous encounters.Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead in first-half stoppage time, with De Gea somehow letting through a long-range Mason Mount strike moments into the second half before Harry Maguire scored an own goal.

Frank Lampard focused on Chelsea's 'number one goal' of a Champions League place Chelsea manager Frank Lampard previews his side's Premier League match away to Liverpool.

London: Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea are struggling with nerves as they chase a place in the...