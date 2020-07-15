I expect strong Liverpool, says Champions League chasing Lampard

|
Frank Lampard English association football player and manager
Frank Lampard focused on Chelsea's 'number one goal' of a Champions League place
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:44Published
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:44Published
Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Jurgen Klopp: 'Lifting the Premier League trophy will be like Christmas'Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says being able to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday will be "like Christmas".
BBC News
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Real Madrid to 'disconnect' and rest ahead of City match, says Zidane
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:39Published
Tottenham 3-0 Leicester: Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scoreTottenham boost their chances of Europa League football next season and inflict a huge blow on Leicester's Champions League ambitions.
BBC News
Spurs coast to victory to dent Leicester's Champions League hopesTottenham boost their chances of Europa League football next season and inflict a huge blow on Leicester's Champions League ambitions.
BBC News
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England
'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:00Published
Premier League Association football league in England
Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
