Chelsea v Wolves: Premier League match preview
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Chelsea v Wolves: Premier League match preview

Chelsea v Wolves: Premier League match preview

In-depth look at the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Wolves as theBlues look to secure Champions League football for next season.

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England

Football hooligan jailed for attacking Guardian columnist Owen Jones

 James Healy denied being a far-right extremist and claimed neo-Nazi badges and SS symbols were Chelsea FC memorabilia
Independent

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp dismisses 'arrogant' claim & says Frank Lampard 'has to learn'

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his staff were not arrogant in their win over Chelsea and that Frank Lampard has to learn to "close the book" on touchline..
BBC News

Chinese state TV 'demotes' Premier League matches amid diplomatic spat with UK

 Game between Liverpool and Chelsea thought to be first match dropped from CCTV's main sport channel
Independent
Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign [Video]

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Premier League and EFL 2020-21 seasons to start on 12 September

 The 2020-21 Premier League and EFL seasons will start on 12 September.
BBC News

New Premier League season to start on 12 September

 The 2020-21 Premier League season will start on 12 September and finish on 23 May.
BBC News

Schmeichel says De Gea criticism is 'very harsh'

 Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel condemns the "very harsh" criticism of Manchester United counterpart David de Gea since the Premier League's..
BBC News
Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win [Video]

Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win

Fabinho’s home has been burgled as the midfielder celebrated Liverpool’s long-awaited Premier League win, police said. Merseyside Police said in a statementthey were called to a house in Formby, Sefton, in the early hours of Thursdayafter the occupants found it had been burgled. Jewellery and a grey Audi RS6were stolen, though the car was later recovered in Wigan.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Wolf Wolf Type of canine

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League [Video]

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League

Boss Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have no room for error if they want to make a late Champions League charge.Bukayo Saka’s first Premier League goal and Alexandre Lacazette’s late finish sealed a vital 2-0 victory at Wolves in the race for Europe.The Gunners moved into seventh, three points behind Wolves, after a third straight top-flight win without conceding.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester [Video]

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as ManchesterUnited face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday’s Champions League showdown.As a topsy-turvy campaign belatedly draws to a conclusion, United have onestep left after impressively overcoming their worst start to a Premier Leaguecampaign. Wednesday 1-1 draw with David Moyes’ West Ham may have lackedinspiration and excitement, but it saw United break into the top-four for thefirst time since September as Leicester took their place in fifth.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Lazio clinch Champions League place with win over Cagliari

 Lazio claimed a Champions League place as Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile scored the winner when they came from behind to beat Cagliari 2-1 on Thursday and..
WorldNews

Man Utd need point for Champions League after West Ham draw

 Manchester United need a point from their final game to clinch a Champions League place after coming from behind to draw against West Ham.
BBC News

Man Utd need point to reach Champions League after draw with West Ham

 Manchester United need a point from their final game to clinch a Champions League place after coming from behind to draw against West Ham.
BBC News

