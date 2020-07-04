Chelsea v Wolves: Premier League match preview

In-depth look at the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Wolves as theBlues look to secure Champions League football for next season.

Manchester United need a point from their final game to clinch a Champions League place after coming from behind to draw against West Ham.

Lazio claimed a Champions League place as Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile scored the winner when they came from behind to beat Cagliari 2-1 on Thursday and..

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as ManchesterUnited face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday’s Champions League showdown.As a topsy-turvy campaign belatedly draws to a conclusion, United have onestep left after impressively overcoming their worst start to a Premier Leaguecampaign. Wednesday 1-1 draw with David Moyes’ West Ham may have lackedinspiration and excitement, but it saw United break into the top-four for thefirst time since September as Leicester took their place in fifth.

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League Boss Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have no room for error if they want to make a late Champions League charge.Bukayo Saka’s first Premier League goal and Alexandre Lacazette’s late finish sealed a vital 2-0 victory at Wolves in the race for Europe.The Gunners moved into seventh, three points behind Wolves, after a third straight top-flight win without conceding.

Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win Fabinho’s home has been burgled as the midfielder celebrated Liverpool’s long-awaited Premier League win, police said. Merseyside Police said in a statementthey were called to a house in Formby, Sefton, in the early hours of Thursdayafter the occupants found it had been burgled. Jewellery and a grey Audi RS6were stolen, though the car was later recovered in Wigan.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel condemns the "very harsh" criticism of Manchester United counterpart David de Gea since the Premier League's..

The 2020-21 Premier League season will start on 12 September and finish on 23 May.

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.

Game between Liverpool and Chelsea thought to be first match dropped from CCTV's main sport channel

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his staff were not arrogant in their win over Chelsea and that Frank Lampard has to learn to "close the book" on touchline..

