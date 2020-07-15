Global  
 

President Donald Trump Loses His ‘Patriotic’ Face Mask
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:45s - Published
President Donald Trump Loses His ‘Patriotic’ Face Mask

President Donald Trump Loses His ‘Patriotic’ Face Mask

President Donald Trump touted face masks as “patriotic” after months of politicizing them.

Hours later, he was seen mingling in a hotel lobby without a mask.

