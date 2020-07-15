President Donald Trump Loses His ‘Patriotic’ Face Mask
President Donald Trump touted face masks as “patriotic” after months of politicizing them.
Hours later, he was seen mingling in a hotel lobby without a mask.
Atlanta Mayor Rips Governor’s Face Mask LawsuitMayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) lashed out at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) for trying to block her order requiring face masks.
Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus responseFacebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday criticized the administration of President Donald Trump for its response to the coronavirus during a live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the..
U.S. Could Have COVID-19 'Under Control' In A Matter Of Weeks With One StepThe U.S. could have the coronavirus pandemic "under control" in a matter of weeks if everyone would wear a mask. The prediction comes from Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers For Disease..