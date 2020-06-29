Global  
 

BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift releasing 'surprise' eighth album
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift releasing 'surprise' eighth album
Taylor Swift is releasing a surprise eighth album!
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress

Surprise! Taylor Swift announces new album, 'Folklore,' will release at midnight

 Less than a year after "Lover," Taylor Swift surprised fans Thursday with news that her eighth studio album, "Folklore," will be released at midnight.
Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's "Squad"? [Video]

Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's "Squad"?

Taylor Swift has a lot of famous friendships. Swift's friends have been referred to as her "squad." Who is in the group? Selena Gomez. Gigi Hadid. Karlie Kloss. Blake Lively. Cara Delevingne. Martha Hunt. Lily Aldridge.

Taylor Swift 'so upset' by transgender omission in U.S. census [Video]

Taylor Swift 'so upset' by transgender omission in U.S. census

Taylor Swift has called out U.S. government officials for failing to recognise transgender and non-binary people on the 2020 Census.

