Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’ On July 23, Swift announced that she would be releasing her eighth studio album, ‘folklore,’ at midnight.

The album, which was written and recorded during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, contains 16 songs and one bonus track.

Taylor Swift, via Twitter Swift said she collaborated with a number of her “musical heroes” to write the album, including Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff.

In her announcement, Swift described the album as containing songs that she “poured” all of her “whims, dreams, fears and musing” into.

She also spoke about how she was inspired to release the album because of the “uncertainty” of the world.

Taylor Swift, via Twitter Swift will also drop the music video for her song "cardigan" tonight, which she wrote and directed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Surprise! Taylor Swift announces new album, 'Folklore,' will release at midnight

Less than a year after "Lover," Taylor Swift surprised fans Thursday with news that her eighth studio...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsMashable


Taylor Swift makes a surprise announcement

Coming in as the best news so far for all ‘Swifties’, singer Taylor Swift is all set to drop her...
IndiaTimes - Published

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Album Out Tonight & a Music Video Is Coming Too!

Huge news! Taylor Swift has a surprise album, Folklore, out tonight!!!! “Most of the things I had...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Tweets about this

2bedaReelThing

Old but not mad! RT @BBCWorld: Taylor Swift announces surprise new album Folklore https://t.co/cKqZdrIb9i 35 seconds ago

1029NOW

102.9 NOW Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album 'Folklore' Recorded In Isolation https://t.co/vsGlqgtghd 1 minute ago

roshniPrescribe

Tay RT @iHeartRadio: "Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and… 1 minute ago

Mardigroan

Danny Taylor Swift announces a surprise new studio album! Speaking of surprises, Donald Trump and Bill Barr sent unidenti… https://t.co/R3jYy8TdMP 2 minutes ago

Jamesss_2811

James Davis RT @guardian: Taylor Swift announces surprise album, Folklore, featuring Bon Iver https://t.co/j2yRPtLsUn 2 minutes ago

katiemonso

katie RT @WhiskeyRiff: T-Swift dropping a folk record? You have my attention. @taylorswift13 https://t.co/wtx3tKrr4l 3 minutes ago

lesdm12

painfulee RT @TSwiftNewsLA: 📝 | Taylor Swift announces surprise album https://t.co/9wMk3hw9Zx via @officialcharts #folklore 3 minutes ago

140musicpromo

140 Music Promo 🎵 Taylor Swift announces a surprise studio album 🎵 https://t.co/kjec4r7jL9 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album [Video]

Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album

On midnight Thursday Taylor Swift is releasing an eighth studio album titled "folklore". Swift announced the album via Twitter. "Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
Taylor Swift announces a 'surprise' album [Video]

Taylor Swift announces a 'surprise' album

Award-winning star Taylor Swift has announced she is set to release a "surprise" album.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56Published
BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift releasing 'surprise' eighth album [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift releasing 'surprise' eighth album

Taylor Swift is releasing a surprise eighth album!

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published