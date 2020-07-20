Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Violent Clashes Between Protesters & Federal Agents In Portland
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:04s - Published
More Violent Clashes Between Protesters & Federal Agents In Portland

More Violent Clashes Between Protesters & Federal Agents In Portland

CBS4's Natalie Brand also reports on the latest developments of Operation Legend.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump says he'll deploy fed agents to more cities

Despite an increase in clashes between protesters and federal officers in Portland, President Donald...
USATODAY.com - Published

Mayors of Portland, Chicago, Atlanta, other big cities demand 'federal forces' withdraw

Several big-city mayors that have seen upticks in violent crime and escalating clashes between police...
FOXNews.com - Published

Protesters gassed by federal troops in Portland

As protesters were tear gassed by federal troops in Portland, Oregon, two Black Lives Matter...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattle Times



Tweets about this

gtreview

Global Trade Review Violent clashes between armed groups near oil facilities in Libya are causing more concern for the country’s energy… https://t.co/CUqDLkswh0 7 hours ago

FOX26Houston

FOX26Houston Several big-city mayors that have seen upticks in violent crime and escalating clashes between police and protester… https://t.co/hFK97BqSwI 1 day ago

craigdh

Lil' Joe Several big-city mayors that have seen upticks in violent crime and escalating clashes between police and protester… https://t.co/Q5TyPNBVvd 2 days ago

gunjijouhou

おき軍事@軍事情報 India Needs to Review its Nuclear Doctrine so it can Play a More Proactive Role in the Region:   In the light of la… https://t.co/Rmhx7cHBIc 2 days ago

BrianKosh

Brian Kosciesza @KGWNews Sorry, one more tweet, because WOLF just characterized protests as "500 or 600 violent individuals." That… https://t.co/ZflHv5sySq 2 days ago

summer7570

spring @MarkJacob16 The governor is a democrat..whose family is Hyatt hotels. https://t.co/IgH3eQfQBv The mayor is a blac… https://t.co/dgQDwgXwaV 3 days ago

knittergamer

juliejohn knott RT @NajeebaSyeed: in the past 50 days. And though these demonstrations would be described as peaceful protests — and not “riots” as the pre… 4 days ago

NajeebaSyeed

Najeeba Syeed in the past 50 days. And though these demonstrations would be described as peaceful protests — and not “riots” as t… https://t.co/7enXt9jnRb 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Why are federal agents on Portland's streets? [Video]

Why are federal agents on Portland's streets?

Portland anti-racism protesters say federal agents sent by US President Trump are attacking them.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:03Published
Midday Headlines From July 23, 2020 [Video]

Midday Headlines From July 23, 2020

The mayor of Portland was among those tear gassed by federal agents last night. Mayor Ted Wheeler was standing with protesters at a fence guarding a federal courthouse (6:19). WCCO 4 News At Noon -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 06:19Published
Black Lives Matter Sues Over Plan To Send Surge Of Federal Agents To Chicago [Video]

Black Lives Matter Sues Over Plan To Send Surge Of Federal Agents To Chicago

As President Donald Trump prepares to send a “surge of federal law enforcement” to Chicago to help fight violent crime, Black Lives Matter Chicago is seeking a court order to prevent a repeat of..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:03Published