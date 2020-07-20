|
|
|
|
More Violent Clashes Between Protesters & Federal Agents In Portland
|
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:04s - Published
More Violent Clashes Between Protesters & Federal Agents In Portland
CBS4's Natalie Brand also reports on the latest developments of Operation Legend.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Despite an increase in clashes between protesters and federal officers in Portland, President Donald...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Several big-city mayors that have seen upticks in violent crime and escalating clashes between police...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
As protesters were tear gassed by federal troops in Portland, Oregon, two Black Lives Matter...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews •Seattle Times
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Midday Headlines From July 23, 2020
The mayor of Portland was among those tear gassed by federal agents last night. Mayor Ted Wheeler was standing with protesters at a fence guarding a federal courthouse (6:19). WCCO 4 News At Noon -..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 06:19Published
|
|