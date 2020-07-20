Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Surpasses 4 Million Cases, Hospitalizations Near Record
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
US Surpasses 4 Million Cases, Hospitalizations Near Record

US Surpasses 4 Million Cases, Hospitalizations Near Record

In the past two weeks, the US recorded more than 915,000 new cases of coronavirus.

That's more than the cases reported across the country for the whole month of June.

The staggering number signals the US is still far from containing the virus, reports CNN.

COVID-19 is running rampant across American communities, overwhelming hospitals, and testing labs.

The spread has promised a bleak outlook for the months ahead, according to both health officials.

Experts have highlighted the actual number of infections is likely much higher than the reported cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sgpElections

Singapore Elections #sgelection: US surpasses 4 million reported coronavirus cases as hospitalizations near record - CNN… https://t.co/3lWZ0Mhvtf 32 minutes ago

JoaniSparkles

Joani Sparkles 🇺🇸🌊 RT @TrueFactsStated: US surpasses 4 million reported coronavirus cases as hospitalizations near record - CNN https://t.co/jrLuAhRnQX 1 hour ago

Agent99XXX

(((Melissa L))) US surpasses 4 million reported coronavirus cases as hospitalizations near record https://t.co/LNEBTXZa7T 1 hour ago

sal_i_hue

Salihue RT @qatarday: US records 43 new COVID-19 cases every minute, death toll nearing 150K! #CoronavirusUSA #update #qatarday https://t.co/Jtj7F… 2 hours ago

usacustomers

USA Customers US surpasses 4 million reported #coronavirus cases as hospitalizations near record @ewarren https://t.co/h3CAaNqJlY 2 hours ago

setimny

SlickNewz "We've rolled back essentially two months' worth of progress with what we're seeing in number of cases ... in the U… https://t.co/oOVtPlkYAR 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks [Video]

US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks

US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks The bleak milestone was reached on Thursday. As of Friday morning, deaths due to coronavirus in the U.S. surpassed 140,300. The daily death toll..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published
Medical Experts Urge Another Shutdown As Coronavirus Cases Surpass 4 Million [Video]

Medical Experts Urge Another Shutdown As Coronavirus Cases Surpass 4 Million

As the US hit a sobering 4 million cases of COVID-19 and the rising daily rate of confirmed cases and hospitalizations suggest the virus is far from under control, medical experts are urging political..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:32Published
WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases

WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 259,848 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed around the world. That number marks the first..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published