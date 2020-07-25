Protesters Light Fire At Alameda County Courthouse, Shoot Fireworks At Oakland Police
Kenny Choi reports on peaceful Oakland protest turning chaotic Saturday night with fire and vandalism at Alameda County Courthouse (7-25-2020)
DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D Protesters Light Fire At Alameda County Courthouse, Shoot Fireworks At O... https://t.co/Gq0nh41nKR via @YouTube 3 minutes ago
Aurora protest turns violent, set fire inside courthouseAurora protest turns violent as demonstrators smash windows, set fire inside courthouse.
Police Find Three People Shot In Montgomery CountyPolice Find Three People Shot In Montgomery County
Oakland County PAL bike giveawayOakland County PAL bike giveaway