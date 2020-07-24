Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Speaks Frankly About Being 'Way Overweight'
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:35s - Published
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Speaks Frankly About Being 'Way Overweight'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Speaks Frankly About Being 'Way Overweight'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly admitted he was 'way overweight' when he was hospitalized for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

According to CNN, Johnson spoke bluntly about his struggle with obesity in a video posted to his official Twitter account.

I've always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages.

I think many people, I struggle with my weight.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson The video comes as part of the British government's campaign to lower obesity rates in the United Kingdom.

In the UK, 63% of adults are overweight, with around half of those people being obese.

Also, one in five British children aged 10-11 are obese.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fact Check: Was UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Photographed with Ghislaine Maxwell?

Fact Check: Was UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Photographed with Ghislaine Maxwell? A photo of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is making its rounds...
HNGN - Published

'I was too fat': Boris Johnson urges Britons to slim down

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Britain to slim down, using his own struggles with his weight...
SBS - Published

'So last year': World leader's dig at Boris Johnson over Jacinda Ardern-inspired video

'So last year': World leader's dig at Boris Johnson over Jacinda Ardern-inspired video We all know Jacinda Ardern is a trendsetter around the world.And now she's been caught up in a...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

hopbin

hopbin #FBPE🇪🇺 Proud collaborator RT @SocialistVoice: Out of touch Boris Johnson blocking sick pay for quarantined travellers The Prime Minister seems to expect quarantined… 52 seconds ago

GUHURA

Guanduania Human Rights Association RT @neelu97: its so disheartening to see the UK government put such little effort in standing up for Jaggi, who has withstood over 1000 day… 6 minutes ago

neelu97

neelu. its so disheartening to see the UK government put such little effort in standing up for Jaggi, who has withstood ov… https://t.co/a0kjzCelyf 7 minutes ago

francvs

francvs RT @ElectionMapsUK: At this moment, which of the following individuals do you think would be the better Prime Minister for the United Kingd… 8 minutes ago

MarkBski

Mark Bski 🇺🇸🐶 RT @Mangan150: Boris Johnson urges Britons to slim down to beat COVID-19 But if it's like most government health advice, you'd be better o… 11 minutes ago

EEtoimou

Eirini Etoimou RT @nytimes: Britain will crack down on junk food advertising and introduce calorie counts on menus in an effort to tackle obesity. Prime… 13 minutes ago

xsymz_

🦋 RT @alisonconnelly_: Jaggi has now been held captive for almost 1000 days. He was detained after his wedding in India for baseless accusati… 13 minutes ago

m_labrat

Dr M S Labrat #IanTheChihuahuaForPM ❤️ Five reasons why this chihuahua would be a better prime minister than Boris Johnson https://t.co/CLNuN97gYz 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson: 'Anti-vaxxers are nuts' [Video]

Boris Johnson: 'Anti-vaxxers are nuts'

The Prime Minister has told nurses in London that vaccine opponents are 'nuts' ahead of expanding winter flu vaccinations.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:28Published
Boris Johnson's first year in office [Video]

Boris Johnson's first year in office

Boris Johnson became Prime Minister one year ago today.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:14Published
Johnson visits Scotland after year in office [Video]

Johnson visits Scotland after year in office

Boris Johnson says the virus outbreak has demonstrated the 'merits' of the union between England and Scotland are 'very strong'.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:46Published