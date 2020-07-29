Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple CEOs Testify Before House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee
The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are having a rare turn in the congressional spotlight on Wednesday, with lawmakers posing a critical — and potentially perilous — question for the technology titans: Are you guys too powerful?
During a House antitrust hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Representative David Cicilline quoted a third party apparel company's negative description of working with Amazon, saying "Amazon strings you along..