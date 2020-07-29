Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple CEOs Testify Before House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple CEOs Testify Before House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee

Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple CEOs Testify Before House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee

The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are having a rare turn in the congressional spotlight on Wednesday, with lawmakers posing a critical — and potentially perilous — question for the technology titans: Are you guys too powerful?

Nancy Chen reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Everything you need to know from the tech antitrust hearing

Everything you need to know from the tech antitrust hearing Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The CEOs of Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon are...
The Verge - Published

Facebook, Amazon, Apple & Google deserve to be grilled at the House antitrust hearing

A little accountability sure would be nice right about now. Wednesday's congressional hearing,...
Mashable - Published

Apple CEO Tim Cook Testifies in U.S. Antitrust Hearing

Apple CEO Tim Cook is today participating in an antitrust hearing with the U.S. House Judiciary...
MacRumours.com - Published


Tweets about this

dixiechick777

Debbie Dacumos RT @CBSNews: Rep. Nadler tells Zuckerberg that Facebook's purchase of Instagram was "exactly the type of anti-competitive acquisition that… 3 seconds ago

JonnNubian

Jonn Nubian ® RT @jacknicas: The CEOs of Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon were just asked if they believe China steals technology from U.S. firms. Coo… 5 seconds ago

senatorshoshana

Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 RT @JamesCz19: "Americans deserve to have a more dynamic marketplace, and fundamentally changing antitrust laws will do more harm than good… 7 seconds ago

MIIIIIIXC

🌸🐾🍀#CloversForAssange RT @Public_Citizen: Apple revenue: $265,000,000,000 Portugal GDP: $238,000,000,000 Amazon revenue: $233,000,000,000 New Zealand GDP: $203,… 11 seconds ago

Abdillahi406

Abdillahi xuquuq Live: Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google Executives Testify at House Hea... https://t.co/ofR92DEDJW via @YouTube 12 seconds ago

Lex57372704

USO RT @Tom_Fowdy: Today American Congressmen complained about the dominance of Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple. Yet you can see just how sh… 12 seconds ago

basse_13

b4bm RT @JuliaAngwin: Market share claims by tech CEOs: Facebook: We have tons of competition. Amazon: we have less than 1% of the $25 trilli… 12 seconds ago

TeamYunnoh

Yunnoh Web Mark Zuckerberg kicked off his testimony during the big tech antitrust hearing by suggesting Apple, Amazon, Google,… https://t.co/WhU9sgEyNE 17 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Big tech CEOs testify on companies' practices [Video]

Big tech CEOs testify on companies' practices

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google andTim Cook of Apple are testifying on their companies' practices before Congressin a year-long investigation into market..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Lawmaker: sellers liken Amazon's platform to 'heroin' [Video]

Lawmaker: sellers liken Amazon's platform to 'heroin'

During a House antitrust hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Representative David Cicilline quoted a third party apparel company's negative description of working with Amazon, saying "Amazon strings you along..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:36Published
Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook [Video]

Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook told a congressional hearing featuring the CEOs of four of America's largest tech firms, "I am here today because scrutiny is reasonable and appropriate. We approach this process..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published