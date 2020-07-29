CEOs Of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google Face Tough Questions In House Judiciary Antitrust Probe

Four CEOs of the biggest and most influential tech companies took the hot seat Wednesday, testifying to lawmakers during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust issues.

Tech giants face hearing before Congress that will ask whether they violate antitrust and monopoly...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on testimony in Congress by the CEOs of Facebook, Apple, Amazon and...

Eric Boehm RT @reason : Wednesday's antitrust hearing with the CEOs of four major tech companies devolved into a clown show as lawmakers complained abo… 1 minute ago

Erin Manning RT @jacknicas : The CEOs of Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon were just asked if they believe China steals technology from U.S. firms. Coo… 1 minute ago

Nina C. RT @AP : The CEOS of four Big Tech companies disputed accusations of stifling competition during a House committee hearing. But the heads of… 50 seconds ago