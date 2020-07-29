|
|
|
|
CEOs Of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google Face Tough Questions In House Judiciary Antitrust Probe
|
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:55s - Published
CEOs Of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google Face Tough Questions In House Judiciary Antitrust Probe
Four CEOs of the biggest and most influential tech companies took the hot seat Wednesday, testifying to lawmakers during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust issues.
Len Ramirez reports.
(7/29/20)
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on testimony in Congress by the CEOs of Facebook, Apple, Amazon and...
SeattlePI.com - Published
|
Tech giants face hearing before Congress that will ask whether they violate antitrust and monopoly...
The Cointelegraph - Published
|
Watch VideoThe CEOs of Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon faced aggressive questions in Wednesday’s...
Newsy - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|