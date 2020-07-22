Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars

Nasa’s new car-sized robotic spacecraft is on its way to Mars in a mission tosearch for evidence of ancient life.

The Perseverance rover successfullyblasted from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Thursday at12.50pm UK time, aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

It is thethird mission heading to the Red Planet this month after launches by the UAEand China.

Perseverance will now travel 314 million miles over a period ofnearly seven months before attempting to land on a 31-mile crater namedJezero.