Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover has launched: It's a stepping stone to send humans to MarsThe Perseverance rover will bring NASA one step closer in taking humans to Mars – an initiative that's been a long time coming.
NASA launches Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover to date
New Mars rover launches, seeks signs of past life
NASA's 'Perseverance' rover hopes to discover ancient life on MarsNASA's 'Perseverance' rover is equipped with two microphones, 23 cameras, seven scientific instruments, plus a drone helicopter.
NASA ups the ante with its newest Mars roverNASA is upping the ante with its newest rover headed to Mars. Set to rocket away this week from Florida, the spacecraft named Perseverance is NASA's brawniest..
NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of lifeNASA's most elaborate life-hunting Mars rover has rocketed away from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (July 30)
NASA presses ahead with summer's final Mars missionNASA's new Mars rover "Perseverance" is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Thursday atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. (July 30)
