Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Nasa’s new car-sized robotic spacecraft is on its way to Mars in a mission tosearch for evidence of ancient life.

The Perseverance rover successfullyblasted from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Thursday at12.50pm UK time, aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

It is thethird mission heading to the Red Planet this month after launches by the UAEand China.

Perseverance will now travel 314 million miles over a period ofnearly seven months before attempting to land on a 31-mile crater namedJezero.

NASA

NASA's Perseverance rover has launched: It's a stepping stone to send humans to Mars

 The Perseverance rover will bring NASA one step closer in taking humans to Mars – an initiative that's been a long time coming.
 
USATODAY.com
NASA launches Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover to date

NASA launches Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover to date

NASA's Perseverance blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, atop an Atlas V rocket Thursday morning.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 07:04Published
New Mars rover launches, seeks signs of past life

New Mars rover launches, seeks signs of past life

NASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on Earth's planetary neighbor.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

Mars


Perseverance (rover)

NASA's 'Perseverance' rover hopes to discover ancient life on Mars

 NASA's 'Perseverance' rover is equipped with two microphones, 23 cameras, seven scientific instruments, plus a drone helicopter.
USATODAY.com

NASA ups the ante with its newest Mars rover

 NASA is upping the ante with its newest rover headed to Mars. Set to rocket away this week from Florida, the spacecraft named Perseverance is NASA's brawniest..
USATODAY.com

Florida

NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of life

 NASA's most elaborate life-hunting Mars rover has rocketed away from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (July 30)
 
USATODAY.com

Atlas V

NASA presses ahead with summer's final Mars mission

 NASA's new Mars rover "Perseverance" is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Thursday atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. (July 30)
 
USATODAY.com

United Launch Alliance


NASA's Perseverance rover has launched: It's a stepping stone to send humans to Mars

The Perseverance rover will bring NASA one step closer in taking humans to Mars – an initiative...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Space DailyFOXNews.comNewsmax


NASA's 'Perseverance' rover hopes to discover ancient life on Mars

NASA's 'Perseverance' rover is equipped with two microphones, 23 cameras, seven scientific...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Space DailyFOXNews.comNewsmax


Mars is the latest arena in the US-China rivalry, with both countries launching probes this month

Mars is the latest arena in the US-China rivalry, with both countries launching probes this month Hong Kong (CNN Business)Two years after humans last landed a probe on Mars, both the United States...
WorldNews - Published


Nasa launch rover bound for Mars

Nasa launch rover bound for Mars

A new Perseverance rover is on its way to Mars to begin its mission to search for signs of alien life, arriving in February 2021.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:12Published
Mars Perseverance rover launch

Mars Perseverance rover launch

Mars Perseverance rover launched Thursday morning from Florida.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 05:07Published
Eye On The Day 7/30

Eye On The Day 7/30

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: More than 1/4 of U.S. states reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths in the past week and NASA's "Perseverance" rover is beginning its journey..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:15Published