Teachers, districts take lessons from spring to apply them to remote learning in the fall Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:18s - Published 2 days ago Teachers, districts take lessons from spring to apply them to remote learning in the fall Teachers, like Mitch Cloud with Olathe Public Schools, are changing their approach to distance learning this fall based on their experiences in the spring. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WHEN SCHOOLS SHUTDOWN IN THE SPRING -THEY HAD JUST A WEEKOR TWO TO MOVE TOONLINE LEARNING.NOW THAT THEY'VE HADMORE TIME TO PREPARE -WE WANTED TO KNOWWHAT VIRTUAL LEARNINGWILL LOOK LIKE THIS FALL.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN BRINGS US THEANSWER IN THIS SAFELYBACK TO SCHOOL STORY.Mitch Cloud / FairviewElementarySchool counselor"It's so fun. I love this job,it'sthe best job I've ever had!Haha"YOU WISH YOU WERE ASEXCITED ABOUT WORK ASMITCH CLOUD.BUT WHAT MITCH LOVESABOUT HIS JOB ATFAIRVIEW ELEMENTARY INOLATHE IS BEING AROUNDSTUDENTS.HE COULDN'T DO THAT FORTHE LAST THREE MONTHSOF THE SPRINGSEMESTER.Mitch Cloud / FairviewElementarySchool counselor"It was scary not knowingwhat was going to happen, butthen also really sad becausewe missed our students, ourcommunity here and having tomake that massive shift toonline learning."you put your hands in, you putyour hands outFROM SONGS AND SPLIT-SCREEN VIDEOS - MITCHFLOURISHED WITH ONLINELEARNING.puppetsHIS WIFE RECORDED ASHIS PUPPETS -CHARACTERS - ONLINELESSONS - AND VIRTUADANCE PARTIES TURNEDINTO HITS.HERE'S THE BIGGESTLESSON HE'S TAKING FROMTHE SPRING TO THE FALL:Mitch Cloud / FairviewElementarySchool counselor"Relationship, relationship,relationship. We really want tomake sure we're connectingwith kids and helping themfeel connected in this time ofisolation."DISTRICTS LEARNED A FEWLESSONS FROM THESPRING TOO.THIS FALL OLATHE ISREPLACING ITSCONTINUOUS LEARNINGWEBSITE - TEACHERS WILLMEET DAILY WITHSTUDENTS ONLINE - TAKEATTENDANCE - GIVE APARTICIPATION GRADE FORONLINE WORK - ANDOFFER VIRTUAL OFFICEHOURS.HOW STUDENTS ANDTEACHERS MEET DEPENDSON THE DISTRICTIN A TOUR AROUND THEMETRO - YOU SEE ONEPUN AFTER ANOTHER:FUEL-ED - CLEVER - ANDSCHOOLOGY.NEARLY EVERY DISTRICT ISUSING A DIFFERENTPLATFORM.I'm soakedWHETER STUDENTS AREWATCHING CLOUD'SVIDEOS - OR WALKINGDOWN THE HALLWAYSWITH THE COUNSELORTHIS FALL - HE'SCONFIDENT TEACHERSAND STUDENTS WILL BELESS ANXIOUS WHENSCHOOL BEGINS.Mitch Cloud / FairviewElementarySchool counselor"I really think we can worktogether to make somethingincredible out of a really hardsituation."IN OLATHE CHARLIEKEEGAN 41 ACTION NEWS.ANOTHER KEYCOMPONENT THAT WILLMAKE VIRTUAL LEARNINGSUCCESSFUL ISCOMMUNICATION.IT WILL UNDOUBTEDLYWORK DIFFERENTLY IN ANONLINE ENVIRONMENT -BUT IT'S NECESSARY TOKEEP STUDENTS ONTRAC





You Might Like Related news from verified sources Virtual school: Teachers want to improve but training varies After a rocky transition to distance learning last spring, Georgia teacher Aimee Rodriguez Webb is...

SeattlePI.com - Published 2 days ago





Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources New costs for San Diego teachers



In a typical year, California teachers spend an average of $664 of their own money on classroom supplies, but with districts preparing for distance learning this fall, educators are facing a different.. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:29 Published 2 weeks ago At odds with Trump, most say unsafe to reopen schools -poll



[NFA] Only one in four Americans think it is safe for public schools to reopen this fall as U.S. coronavirus cases climb, and four in 10 parents said they would likely keep their children home if.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03 Published 2 weeks ago What can teachers learn from this past school year?



Moving her lessons to YouTube-- first-grade teacher Hailey Glynn says she wanted to make sure resources were available for her students and their parents. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:52 Published 3 weeks ago