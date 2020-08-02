Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX splashdown hailed as success
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
SpaceX splashdown hailed as success

SpaceX splashdown hailed as success

The landmark SpaceX test flight was hailed a success on Sunday after two NASAastronauts returned to Earth in the first splashdown by a US space crew in 45years.

It was the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carrypeople to and from orbit.

The return clears the way for another SpaceX crewlaunch as early as next month and possible tourist flights next year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

SpaceX SpaceX American private aerospace company

NASA astronauts speak after historic SpaceX return [Video]

NASA astronauts speak after historic SpaceX return

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday (August 2) after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published
Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule [Video]

Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule

In a dramatic splashdown, two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on SpaceX capsule on Sunday. It was also the first splashdown by US astronauts in 45 years. Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived back on Earth in their SpaceX Dragon capsule named Endeavour, less than a day after departing the International Space Station and two months after blasting off from Florida. The capsule parachuted into the calm gulf waters about 40 miles off the coast of Pensacola, hundreds of miles from Tropical Storm Isaias pounding Florida’s Atlantic coast. “Welcome back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX,” said Mission Control from SpaceX headquarters.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:44Published

CBS Weekend News, August 2, 2020

 SpaceX capsule brings 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth; Opera breathes new life into the Circus Maximus amid coronavirus pandemic. 
CBS News

Private Boats Enter SpaceX Splashdown Area, Raising Concerns

 “We need to do a better job next time” of securing the area, the NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, said.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX guiding Nasa astronauts to 1st splashdown in 45 years

SpaceX guiding Nasa astronauts to 1st splashdown in 45 years The first astronauts launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX company departed the International Space Station...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsBelfast TelegraphCBS News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico [Video]

SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on Aug 02 in splashdown into Gulf of Mexico. Capsule has been opened and NASA..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years [Video]

Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years

Nasa astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are back on Earth after thefirst splashdown return in 45 years. The pair landed in the ocean, off thecoast of Florida, at around 7.48pm UK time on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico [Video]

Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule carrying two astronauts make a successful splashdown after the historic NASA-SpaceX mission.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:37Published