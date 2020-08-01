Global  
 

SpaceX touch down : crew dragon capsule splashes down
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:48s - Published
SpaceX splashdown marks successful end to first U.S. commercial crew mission

 When the SpaceX "Endeavour" capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon, it marked the successful end of the first U.S. commercial manned space..
CBS News

NASA administrator on historic SpaceX Crew Dragon mission

 SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule safely returned to Earth on Sunday afternoon, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico with two astronauts on board. NASA administrator..
CBS News
SpaceX splashdown hailed as success [Video]

SpaceX splashdown hailed as success

The landmark SpaceX test flight was hailed a success on Sunday after two NASAastronauts returned to Earth in the first splashdown by a US space crew in 45years. It was the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carrypeople to and from orbit. The return clears the way for another SpaceX crewlaunch as early as next month and possible tourist flights next year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published
NASA astronauts speak after historic SpaceX return [Video]

NASA astronauts speak after historic SpaceX return

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday (August 2) after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published

Telescope video captured SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship attached to space station, 250 miles above Earth

Telescope video captured SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship attached to space station, 250 miles above Earth · A striking telescope video shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked to the International Space...
Business Insider - Published

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon successfully returns NASA astronauts back to Earth

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon successfully returns NASA astronauts back to Earth NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley safely returned to Earth inside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsMashableRTTNews


How to watch two NASA astronauts journey home in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule

How to watch two NASA astronauts journey home in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule This afternoon, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are scheduled to start their journey back...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsNewsmaxSBS



Return Of NASA Astronauts On SpaceX Capsule Marks 1st US Splashdown In 45 Years [Video]

Return Of NASA Astronauts On SpaceX Capsule Marks 1st US Splashdown In 45 Years

CBS4's Mark Strassmann has more on the history-making mission.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:21Published
SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashdown; Virgin Galactic's Mach-3 Plane | Digital Trends Live 8.3.20 (Clip) [Video]

SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashdown; Virgin Galactic's Mach-3 Plane | Digital Trends Live 8.3.20 (Clip)

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 35:53Published
Watch Live! SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashdown; Virgin Galactic's Mach-3 Plane | Digital Trends Live 8.3.20 [Video]

Watch Live! SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashdown; Virgin Galactic's Mach-3 Plane | Digital Trends Live 8.3.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by United Airlines' EVP of Technology and Chief Digital Officer Linda Jojo to discuss what airlines are doing to keep passengers and employees safe: Drew..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished