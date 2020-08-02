Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple

Hours after Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out. Owaisi said that the Prime Minister violated the oath of office by attending the ceremony in his official capacity. He further added that this is a victory for Hindutva and the secular tenet of the constitution has been violated. Mocking PM Modi's 'India is emotional' remark, the AIMIM leader said that he is also emotional as he believes in the equality of all citizens and believes a mosque stood in the spot for the last 450 years. Owaisi further alleged that BJP and RSS cadres had demolished the Babri mosque and lied to the Supreme Court. Owaisi had objected to PM Modi attending the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier as well. PM Modi during his speech in Ayodhya said that Lord Ram is all about unity & love and also added that the temple will inspire people of many generations. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:29Published
Whole city poured into religious zeal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of most awaited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied the Prime Minister during the event thanked him for his presence today. He said, "I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too."
Sheer example of unique talent, a Bengaluru artist created Lord Ram's portrait from his typewriter. Gurumurthy completed the portrait of the deity in four hours. He chose bhoomi poojan day of the Ram Temple to create the mesmerising portrait. He dedicated this portrait to the Ram Temple. Gurumurthy has been doing this unique art work since 1967. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function. A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.
Author Amish Tripathi commented on the grand ceremony of 'bhumi pujan' and foundation laying of a new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He called it an 'emotional moment from a civilisational perspective', calling India one of the few ancient civilisational states currently in existence, apart from China and Japan. Responding to critics who feel that resources would be better spent on improving healthcare and the economy instead of building a temple, he said that states focused solely on material wealth are unstable, and there is a need to ensure comprehensive development. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 11:21Published
Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Vinod Bansal commented on the foundation-laying of a new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the event, stating the need to..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:59Published
In a historic event, PM Narendra Modi laid the first brick at the site in Ayodhya where the Ram Mandir will come up at what is said to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. It was a long fight, that has shed..