Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 05 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir.

Adding on it, Owaisi said this is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva.

"The Prime Minister today said he was emotional.

I want to say that I am also equally emotional because I believe in coexistence and equality of citizenship.

Mr Prime Minister, I am emotional because a mosque stood there for 450 years," he added.

Today, PM laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.